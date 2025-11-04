CSP Akerele Celebrates Mother At 80

The city of Ibadan came alive over the weekend as family, friends, dignitaries, and well-wishers gathered to celebrate the 80th birthday of Princess Felicia Olasunmbo Aduke Akerele, mother of the Chairman of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce), CSP Adetayo Akerele.

Born on October 29th, 1945, the octogenarian expressed deep gratitude to God for His enduring mercy, faithfulness, and the grace to witness the joyous occasion surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The thanksgiving service, held at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Iyana Church, Ibadan, was officiated by Pastor B. B. Aina, who delivered a heartfelt sermon emphasizing the blessings of longevity and the rare privilege of seeing one’s generations.

Drawing inspiration from Psalm 128:6, he described Mama Akerele’s life as a testimony of God’s unfailing goodness and prayed for her continued strength, peace, and joy in good health.

The celebration continued with a grand reception at the Civic Centre, Ibadan, where guests were treated to an atmosphere of music, dance, and heartfelt tributes to the celebrant.

The event was graced by distinguished personalities, including the Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, Hon. Adebola Shabi of Lagos State House of Assembly, the Permanent Secretary Office of Chief of Staff, Mr Semiu Oluwasanu Kadri, Oyo State Commissioner of Police, DCP Bayo Suleiman, ACP Saheed Egbeyemi, CSP Shola Jejeloye,the Oniba of Iba, the Alakesan of Akesan, senior police officers, and several directors and Senior officials from Lagos State Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

In his remarks, CSP Adetayo Akerele thanked the Almighty for preserving his mother’s life and extended appreciation to all guests who joined the family in marking the remarkable milestone.

He described his mother as “a pillar of strength, discipline, and prayer whose unwavering faith continues to guide and inspire generations.”

The joyous celebration reflected not only ao milestone in years but also a lifetime of grace, service, and impact that continues to inspire everyone privileged to know Princess Olasunbo Aduke Akerele.