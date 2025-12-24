CSP Akerele Bags Award Of Excellence For Outstanding Performance

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, has been honoured with an Award of Excellence in recognition of his outstanding leadership, professionalism and exceptional contributions to governance and public safety in Lagos State.

As read in a statement by the Agency’s Director of Press & Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the honour, presented by The Eagle NewsMedia and its broadcast arm, The Eagle Television, celebrates Akerele’s unwavering commitment to service, positive impact on security operations, and exemplary administration of the Lagos State Taskforce.

Speaking at the award presentation, the Chief Executive Officer of Eagle NewsMedia, Mr Camil Ezenwa, described CSP Akerele as a public officer whose work has consistently reflected value and impact.

According to him, “the true worth of a man lies in the values that drive him, and the real measure of a public office holder is the quality of impact his work brings to life and living.” He added that these values clearly define the service record of CSP Akerele.

Since assuming office, CSP Akerele has been widely commended for strengthening public safety, restoring orderliness, enhancing operational efficiency, and building community trust across Lagos. His leadership, many stakeholders say, has repositioned the Taskforce as a reliable agency committed to safeguarding the state.

In his acceptance speech, Akerele dedicated the recognition to members of the Taskforce, security operatives, and young Nigerians striving to serve the nation with integrity. He encouraged them to remain morally guided, vigilant, and professional in the discharge of their duties so Nigerians can “sleep with their two eyes closed.”

He further emphasised that “The reward for hard work is more work,” promising to sustain his commitment to excellence and effective service delivery.

CSP Akerele is a graduate of the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State, and holds a Higher National Diploma, a Bachelor’s degree, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication. He is also a Fellow of several professional bodies, with extensive exposure to global security development, having participated in major international security conferences in San Diego, Chicago, Dallas and other parts of the United States in 2016, 2019, 2022 and 2025.

He has also served on international peacekeeping missions in Darfur, Sudan, earning the UNAMID Medal for Gallantry and other merit awards in recognition of his distinguished service.

This latest honour reinforces CSP Akerele’s continued dedication to Lagos State as the Lagos State Taskforce remains resolute in its mandate to ensure a safe, orderly, and secure environment for all residents.