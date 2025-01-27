CSOs Warn FG Over Lack Of Funding For 2024 Capital Budget

Share

A coalition of 100 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the umbrella of the Concerned Nigeria People’s Network has issued a stern warning to the Federal Government, demanding immediate action to address the non-payment of contractors for completed projects in 2024.

The CSOs warned that failure to address the issue would lead to a nationwide mass action against this injustice and demanding that the government take responsibility for its obligations.

A statement co-signed by Comrade Alao Bamisile and Abubakar Suleiman Tijani, its President and secretary, said the non-payment of contractors has had a devastating impact on their livelihoods, causing financial hardship and uncertainty.

The CSOs lamented that many contractors have been forced to lay off employees, resulting in job losses and increased poverty.

According to the group, the construction industry, a significant contributor to Nigeria’s GDP, is on the brink of collapse, adding that the lack of payment has led to a decline in investor confidence.

“The Concerned Nigeria People’s Network is issuing a stern warning to the Federal Government to take immediate action to address the non-payment of contractors for completed projects in 2024,” the statement said.

“Failure to do so will result in a nationwide mass action, as we will not stand idly by while contractors and their families suffer.

‘We will mobilise Nigerians from all walks of life to join us in protesting this injustice and demanding that the government take responsibility for its obligations.

“The non-payment of contractors has led to a significant decline in their livelihoods, causing financial hardship and uncertainty. Many contractors have been forced to lay off employees, resulting in job losses and increased poverty.

“The ripple effect of this inaction is being felt across various sectors as businesses struggle to stay afloat due to unpaid debts. The Federal Government’s refusal to pay contractors is also having a devastating impact on the economy.

“The construction industry, a significant contributor to Nigeria’s GDP, is on the brink of collapse. The lack of payment has led to a decline in investor confidence, causing a slowdown in economic growth.

“Furthermore, the non-payment of contractors has resulted in a significant loss of revenue for the government, exacerbating the country’s fiscal challenges. The economy is also facing a crisis of confidence, as the Federal Government’s inaction undermines the trust of investors and citizens alike.

“The failure to pay contractors has created a sense of uncertainty, making it challenging for businesses to plan for the future. This uncertainty is likely to persist until the government takes concrete steps to address the issue.”

The CSOs called on President Bola Tinubu to take immediate action to address the non-payment of contractors.

” We urge the President to prioritise the payment of outstanding debts to contractors, ensuring that they receive the compensation they deserve for their work,” the statement added.

“We also call on President Tinubu to take steps to prevent such situations from arising in the future. This can be achieved by establishing a transparent and efficient payment system, ensuring that contractors are paid promptly for their work.

“As we await the government’s response, we are putting all necessary machinery in place for a massive nationwide protest. We will not back down until our demands are met, and contractors receive the justice they deserve.

“The protest will be a watershed moment in our collective struggle for accountability and good governance.”

Share

Please follow and like us: