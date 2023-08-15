CSOs Urge Nigerians To Be Wary Of Politicians That Can Disrupt The Polity

A Coalition of civil society organisations has called on Nigerians to beware of grand designs by an alleged clique of desperate politicians to destabilise the polity with inciting campaigns, prompting the likely verdicts of the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal ( PEPT) and Gubernatorial Elections Tribunal, particularly that of the nation’s economic nerve centre, Lagos State.

According to the Convener, Hameed Balogun and Secretary, Omotehinse Alex of Frontline Socio-Economic Research Centre in a statement dated August 13, which they jointly signed, the CSOs are disturbed by the activities of various groups and individuals to conspiratorially heat up the polity with subtle insinuations of the possibilities of a miscarriage of justice by Elections Tribunals entertaining the last Presidential and Governorship elections.

They added that as both the Presidential and Lagos Gubernatorial Petitions Tribunals have concluded hearings from parties and reserved the announcement of dates for the declaration of their verdicts, the nation has been awash with negative campaigns capable of provoking mass unrest in the country.

The Coalition pointed to the “egregious” allegations that former Minister and Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola is drafting judgements for the various elections petitions tribunals.

It equally noted the subtle blackmail of the judiciary by an “insidious” mass, publicity campaign of “All Eyes on the Judiciary” across the country.

The Coalition “recalled the similitude of the major petitioners from the opposition parties – Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Labour Party, LP – in elections petitions tribunals.”

They stated that the main kernels of their cases challenged as well as tendered virtually the same grounds for disqualification and cancellation of the Presidential and Lagos Gubernatorial elections.

“The PDP and LP in the Presidential Elections Petitions sort disqualification of Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the grounds of alleged dual citizenship, academic and criminal records while Shettima is alleged to be guilty of double nominations.

“In the same rationale, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu is to be disqualified on the strength of an academic record on General Certificate of Education, GCE submitted in 2008, while Dr Obafemi Hamzat is to be disqualified for swearing an oath of allegiance as a citizen of the United States of America,” they said.

This, according to the Coalition, is never accidental, but a highly orchestrated plot to sow the seeds of confusion.

The group then clarified that the plans of the major opposition parties ab initio, after losing out in the last general elections, was to ferment crisis, protests and chaos.

They stressed that “it took huge pressure to convince their archaic, anarchistic, anti-democratic mindsets that the correct path to toe under constitutional democracy is to seek redress in the court of law.

“Lagos, as the Commercial Capital City of Nigeria, has always been the envious compass of those against the country’s unity and progress, marked out for destabilisation. It behoves the entire civil populace to massively prevent this plot.”

The Coalition then called on the media, the general public and the relevant security agencies to “closely monitor the activities of these unpatriotic elements masquerading within opposition politics to unleash their malevolent agenda.”

They stated that the plot is thickened to draw the nation into another orgy of violence, brigandage, looting and wanton destructions using the #EndSARS templates.

Unwary Nigerians and the security personnel were then advised to be informed and wary of the crafty machinations of these detractors of our budding attempts at democratic governance.

They noted that all social subterfuges and political gimmicks to mobilise processions, rallies and protests on the verdicts of elections petitions and tribunals would inevitably degenerate into a threat to public peace, and the safety of lives and properties.

The trend, they said, became more worrisome with the military coming to state that it has received invitations to undertake a takeover.