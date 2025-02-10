CSOs Urge Embassies To Disregard Call For Visa Ban Against Force PRO

Share

…Describe Adeyanju, others as Agents of Destabilization

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Good Governance has urged the US, Canada, EU, ECOWAS and the UK embassies in Nigeria, to disregard the visa restriction petition against the Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The coalition in a rejoinder signed by its Secretary General, Comrade Olalekan Johnson, said the petition was based on falsehoods and deliberate misrepresentation of facts.

It described the petition as a product of an ongoing conspiracy against the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and his management team.

The Coalition said: “We write in response to a petition recently submitted to the United States Embassy and others, by one Mr. Deji Adeyanju, in which he requested visa restrictions against Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

“This petition by Adeyanju, which is based on falsehoods and deliberate misrepresentation of facts, is a product of an ongoing conspiracy against the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, and his management team.

“It is important to clarify that ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi is a highly professional and dedicated police officer who has served the Nigeria Police Force meritoriously for over two decades.

“Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to law enforcement, public engagement, and the protection of fundamental human rights.

“As the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Adejobi has worked tirelessly to promote human rights, enhance a cordial relationship between the police and the public, and improve police-citizens interactions in an unprecedented manner.

Contrary to the allegations raised by Mr Adeyanju, ACP Adejobi’s statements on social media have been misinterpreted and taken out of context in an attempt to malign his character.

“His remarks, which emphasize the importance of respect for law enforcement officers, align with international best practices and are not, in any way, a suppression of free speech.

“The petition against him is merely a diversionary tactic designed to discredit the police force and create public unrest.

“We are worried, that these characters, could not even hide their hidden agenda, reactionary motive and desperation to blackmail and attack ACP Muyiwa Adejobi alone, they went as far, as asking for a ban on his immediate family, that is, his wife and innocent young children, who may not even be aware of the operational responsibilities of their father.

“This is the height of desperation of these anarchists, masquerading as Right Activists. Where do they place the Freedom of Movement of the Wife and Children of ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, if perhaps, they want him sanctioned, for offences allegedly committed in the course of his duty, as a Policeman?

“Mr Adeyanju and his associates belong to a cartel that has consistently engaged in propaganda, media attacks, and coordinated efforts to undermine Nigeria’s security agencies.

“Their true objective is not the defence of human rights but the destabilization of Nigeria’s democracy through misinformation, mob agitation, and incitement of public disorder.

“Their call for a visa ban on ACP Adejobi is simply a ploy to lend credibility to their baseless claims while distracting from their broader agenda of discrediting the Nigeria Police Force.

“Sir, let it be noted, that everyone mentioned as being incarcerated or victimized by ACP Muyiwa Adejobi is in the mere imagination of the author of the frivolous petition, as it is a known fact, that the Force Public Relations Department, does not investigate or prosecute any criminal matter or otherwise, as there are designated departments, in the Police, to handle issues, as may be relevant to the respective departments.

“Also is the fact, some of the names mentioned by Deji Adeyanju were arrested and have been duly charged to court, for the various offences committed, and as such, making such matter, the business of the judiciary.

“Your Excellency, the Nigeria Police Force remains a critical institution in safeguarding peace, security, and democratic governance in our country.

“The Embassy of the United States has long been an advocate of truth and justice, and I trust that this petition will be treated with the scrutiny it deserves.

“I urge you to dismiss the baseless allegations against ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi and recognize them for what they truly are, an attempt by anarchists masquerading as activists to sow discord and weaken Nigeria’s security apparatus.”

