CSOs Urge DAPPMAN To Drop Threats Against Dangote Refinery

…Stop Exploiting Nigerians

The Civil Society Forum of Nigeria on Monday warned the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) to stop threatening Dangote Refinery.

The CSOs in a statement issued by the Country Representative, Food Not Bombs Movement, Olayinka Dada; Coordinator, Patriotic Youth Movement of Nigeria, Olamide Odumosu; and Director of Youth Development, Synergy Centre for Aspiring Leaders and Entrepreneurs, Olajide Wolimoh, said the threat is capable of distabilizing the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry.

They said the ongoing reforms in the oil and gas industry championed by the Dangote Refinery are rooted in relieving Nigerians of further exploitation in the oil and gas industry.

The CSOs said: “DAPPMAN has been threatening a showdown with the Dangote Refinery while hiding its real intent.

The covert underhand demand of subsidy by DAPPMAN from Dangote Refinery amounting to #1.5 trillion annually is no doubt a fraudulent attempt to place Nigerians in another hardship.

“The implication of this exploitative agenda is that Dangote Refinery will part with #75 per litre in subsidy to DAPPMAN to cover additional logistics costs tied to transporting products from the Refinery to their deports via coastal logistics.

“By this suggestion, DAPPMAN is aiming at preserving old model built on fuel imports, subsidy exploitation and outdated structures.

“This attempt by DAPPMAN, supported by NUPENG and the organized labour is another wicked plot at pushing fuel prices higher by #75, effectively passing the burden on consumers.

“Moreso, it is capable of pitching the Nigerian people against the Dangote Refinery.

“It is instructive to note that between June and September, 2025, while Dangote Refinery exported a combined total of 3, 229, 881 metric tonnes of petrol, AGO and aviation fuel, marketers whom DAPPMAN represents, imported 3, 687, 828 metric tonnes over the same period, an action that amounts to dumping which is entirely detrimental to energy independence and the economic well being of Nigeria and its citizens.”

According to the CSOs, DAPPMAN wants to continue rent seeking, subsidy fraud, product diversion and smuggling. They said Nigerians see this as another crooked means at further impoverishing them.

“Need we say that Dangote Refinery through its various strategic efforts since beginning of operations in the oil and gas sector have demonstrated strong commitment to stabilizing the Naira, cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal, effectively positioning Nigeria as a refining hub, boosting foreign exchange earnings and creating thousands of employment opportunities for Nigerians many of which are now expatriates.

“We categorically wish to state that DAPPMAN’s demand is shameful, selfish, anti-people and exploitative.

“President Bola Tinubu in his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023 removed subsidy on oil products, effectively ending decades of the fraudulent regime of subsidy hoisted on the Nigerian people by a cartel of few corrupt oil and gas industry players.

“With the massive investment of the Dangote Group through the construction of the biggest refinery ever by an indigenous company, no one is left in doubt that with the entry of Dangote into the industry, there is hope for healthy competition as oil prices are not just stable now but available.

“Against the tradition of price increments, Dangote Refinery has been able to help reduce prices of AGO from #1200 to #850, PMS from #1000 to #831 thereby reducing the burden on Nigerians who daily rely on these products for powering businesses and personal survival.

“We wish to warn DAPPMAN of the implication of its threats. Ordinary Nigerians will fight back. We shall resist any subsidy through the backdoor.

We shall resist any attempt at stopping Dangote Refinery from supplying products at no cost to outlets anywhere it is needed.

We do not buy into your argument that Dangote Refinery is monopolizing the industry. We do not agree with you that there would be job losses.

“With the planned deployment of 10,000 CNG buses for free distribution of products to gas stations, do we need to be educated that more than 30,000 Nigerians will be gainfully employed?

“Do we need to be told that the CNG buses will be distributing directly to the gas stations thereby ending diversion of products?

Do we need to be told that many gas stations are under lock and keys because they do not have trucks to lift products?

“DAPPMAN should know that Nigerians will stand against you for wanting to bring additional burden on them,” they said.

The CSOs called on the management of Dangote Refinery to stand firm in its rejection of the evil proposition by DAPPMAN.

We stand in full solidarity with the Dangote Refinery in the transparent manner it has been operating since entry into the oil and gas industry.

“With more than 50,000 indigenous workforce and a vision to stabilize the oil market, it will amount to disservice, evil and sabotage for any industry player or union to draw back the steady progress that the Dangote Refinery is making.

“We are compelled to ask DAPPMAN whose interest they are championing. The subsidy beneficiaries or the people?

“The peoples relief should be the most supreme interest and anything short of that by DAPPMAN is indeed an invitation to chaos. Nigerians have rejected oil subsidy or any scheme capable of pushing pump prices higher.

“Finally, we wish to notify DAPPMAN that should they fail within 72 hours to withdraw all threats against Dangote Refinery, desist from demanding for #1.505 trilion in annual subsidy, and innovate in line with emerging global standards as done by Dangote Refinery, they will have Nigerians to contend with.

“We no longer can sacrifice the comfort of the majority for the greed of a few corrupt cartels who obviously want to cheat everybody for their own gains.”