CSOs To FG: Sack Bawa Over Corruption Allegations In EFCC

Following Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State’s allegations of corrupt practices against the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdul- rasheed Bawa, over 150 civil society groups have said Bawa can no longer continue to stay in office.

The CSOs under the umbrella of Coalition of Anti-Corruption Organizations (COACOs) said inasmuch as elected officials must account for their actions in office, they shared Matawalle’s view that the investigations must not be selective but all-embracing.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the leader of the group, Debo Adeniran, called for a full probe into the activities of the EFCC under Bawa. He said: “His predecessor, Ibrahim Magu, was not only told to step aside when Bawa’s godfather wanted him out at all costs, but he was also humiliated out of the office and up till tomorrow, no one knows the exact outcome of the probe against him.

“From the interaction of journalists and CSOs with ordinary Nigerians who had been invited for one reason or the other at the commission, there have been several allegations to the effect that about 80 per cent of cases under EFCC investigation are not taken to court. EFCC offices now literally serve as court- rooms.