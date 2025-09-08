CSOs To FG: Publicly Disclose Terms, Conditions Of Oil Firms’ Divestments

Civil society organisations have called on the Nigerian Government to publicly disclose the terms and conditions of all oil companies’ divestments.

They added that they should reveal the funding allocated for environmental remediation and compare it to independent estimates of actual clean-up costs. They also called for the establishment and enforcement of clear standards for environmental restoration.

According to them,there should be full compensation and meaningful participation of affected communities in the remediation process. They also called on the government to immediately halt the reopening or licensing of any oil wells in the Niger Delta until comprehensive clean-up and restitution have been completed.

The civil society organisations according to a statement yesterday are: Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA); Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED); Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC);Miideekor Environmental Development Initiative; Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP); Good Governance Team Nigeria (GGTNIGERIA); Kebetkache Women Development & Resource Centre and Women Initiative on Climate Change (WICC).