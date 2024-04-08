CSOs To CJN: Judiciary Has Lost Direction, Faces Widespread Distrust, Disparagement

An alarm has been raised by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the country over the state of the judiciary in Nigeria and what they termed the “increasing damage which the continuing missteps, misuse of authority and a general failure to undertake effective reform”, is doing to the judiciary under Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), . The CSOs are; Access to Justice, Rights Committee, African Bar Association, Fight Against Corruption in the Judiciary, FundELG Africa, Open Justice Alliance, Rule of Law and Accountability, Advocacy Centre RULAAC and Sterling Law Centre.

In a letter jointly signed by the CSOs and addressed to the CJN, the organizations insisted that against the background of the decline the judiciary suffered before the CJN’s appointment, it was expected that the incumbent CJN would upon his appointment, be acutely conscious of the extreme urgency of reforming the judiciary and its administration, arresting its downward spiral in public trust and reinforcing its capacity to promote and protect the rule of law.

While noting that “the judiciary remains unreconstructed and its public perception has not improved since the coming into office of the incumbent CJN, the groups said: “we are very concerned that the judiciary has steadily grown worse since Your lordship assumed its leadership,” They further expressed sadness that the “actions of the CJN, apart from the dysfunctionalities of the justice system, are harming the already fragile and enfeebled judiciary, and whatever is left of its credibility”.

According to the CSOs, “The reinstatement of two judges (Justice Gladys Olotu and Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia) removed for serious misconduct and reabsorbed by the National Judicial Council (NJC) under the incumbent CJN, without credible efforts to avoid doing so, considering the embarrassment which their re-absorption could cause the Judiciary, calls for concerns. “Counting the options available to the NJC, this demonstrates the Council’s lack of commitment to the reputation of the judiciary and its ineffectiveness as an oversight body and sends the wrong message to other Judges.

“The organizations note that the CJN’s unresponsiveness to allegations bordering on judicial integrity and unethical conduct erodes public confidence in the judicial system. “For instance, before recent appointments of Justices into the Supreme Court, Access to Justice, twice petitioned the CJN as Chairman of the NJC to investigate allegations made against one of the nominated Justices, Hon. Justice Chidiebere Uwa, following unresolved accusations of corruption and alleged violations of the Judicial Code of Conduct against her as a Judge of Abia State.

None of the two letters were even acknowledged. “Similarly, a letter written to the NJC to investigate allegations made by Hon. Justice Dattijo Muhammed concerning whether delays in filling Supreme Court vacancies was deliberate or not was not acknowledged or acted upon by the NJC”. In their observations, the CSOs declared that mounting allegations of nepotism, and undue influence in judicial appointments against the CJN have fueled public cynicism of the integrity of the judicial appointment process and worsened public distrust in the judiciary.

They noted that there have been many (undenied) reports claiming the CJN could have improperly used his influence as CJN to promote appointments of family members into judicial and administrative positions in the judiciary. Instances of appointments of CJN’s son, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola Jr (appointed judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court); his nephew (Hon. Justice Lateef Ganiyu) appointed Justice of the Court of Appeal and his younger brother, Mr Adebayo Ariwoola as Auditor of the NJC, were cited by the groups They also alluded to allegations that the CJN was making efforts to also appoint his daughter-in-law as a judge of the FCT High Court, even contrary to established guidelines and norms.

The CSOs further noted the allegations made by Justice Dattijo Muhammad (Rtd) at his valedictory ceremony where he claimed that the CJN delayed appointing Supreme Court Justices deliberately, while the Supreme Court was suffocating under the pressure of acutely reduced bench numbers, implying that the CJN was, for whatever motive, and even despite the overbearing docket of the court, instrumentalizing the court’s numerical status quo and handicaps as a way to achieve some ulterior purposes.

While expressing unhappiness that the allegations have had a profound negative impact on public perception of Nigeria’s Judiciary, both domestically and internationally, the CSOs posited that Nigeria’s judiciary, which was once revered, has now lost direction and faces widespread distrust, disparagement and even name calling, which all now threaten the judiciary’s legitimacy. “Notwithstanding the damning nature of public assessments and characterizations of the judiciary, the leadership of Nigeria’s judiciary appears unruffled by them.

The reputational harm is affecting and stigmatizing many conscientious judges/justices who serve honourably and do not deserve the unfair tarring of the entire institution with the same brush. “No respectable judiciary should afford to remain indifferent to the forms of public malignments and ridicule against it as we have witnessed in Nigeria”, the groups added. They consequently tasked the CJN to take urgent steps to pull the judiciary from the brink of total perdition and overhaul the entire judicial system. “Declaring a state of emergency in the judiciary would be a good start. Ensuring that judicial selection decisions are transparently and verifiably merit-based, is a pressing need at this time”, the organizations said.