May 22, 2023

CSOs To Aggrieved Politicians: Nothing’ll Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of Senator Bola Tinubu as President, some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have warned individuals and groups plotting against the ceremony to allow the due process of law to take its course. Operating under the auspices of the Coalition for Peace in Nigeria (COPIN), as well as The Iconoclast Platform, the CSOs urged aggrieved parties to submit themselves to the dictates of the rule of law/due process, which are the foundation of constitutional democracy According to the Groups, the President-elect has always demonstrated unparalleled patriotism and commitment to the unity and prosperity of Nigeria, hence deserved the support of all and sundry, to redirect Nigeria on the path of renaissance. Recall that security agencies had raised the alarm over plans by some aggrieved politicians and their supporters, who lost out at the last general elections, to frustrate a successful transfer of power to a new administration.

Specifically, the Department of State Services (DSS) sometime in March had warned against plots to foist an interim government in the country. The secret service had said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria. “The Service considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis. “The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace loving Nigerians. This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country.”

