CSOs Slam FG, CCB Over Charges, Arraignment Of Kano PCAC Boss

…Says It’s Attack Against Anti-Corruption Fight

Civil Society Organizations have strongly condemned the Federal Government for initiating legal proceedings against, the Executive Chairman of Kano State’s Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji.

They also alleged that the prosecution was under the influence of the All-Progressive Congress (APC) party Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, allegedly through the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

In a statement on Sunday by the representatives of the groups, they asserted that the charges brought against the Kano State PCAC boss by the Code of Conduct Bureau were allegedly orchestrated by certain politicians with the intent to undermine the anti-corruption efforts in Kano State.

The statement was signed by Dr Zikrillahi Ibrahim of CHRICED, Rafsanjani Auwal Musa of CISLAC, Mohammed Bougei Attah of Procurement Observation and Advocacy Initiative, and Olanrewaju Suraju of HEDA Resource Centre.

They highlighted the irony of the Code of Conduct Bureau’s failure to take action against several politicians, despite overwhelming evidence, including the former governor of Kano State, who is now the current All-Progressive Congress (APC) National Chairman.

They also questioned the unprecedented speed of investigations and charges against the Kano anti-corruption chairman, attributing it to a desire to shield corrupt practices by the immediate past government of Kano State and divert attention from the anti-corruption drive in Kano.

The groups further called for a change in the leadership of the Code of Conduct Bureau as part of the broader reshuffling of leaderships of the anti-graft agencies by the Tinubu-led administration.

“The allegations against Muhuyi Magaji were dissected, with emphasis on the questionable nature of the bribery accusation involving the former Secretary to the State Government in Kano.

“This also raised doubts about the validity of the charges, questioning whether the Code of Conduct Bureau was the appropriate entity to address bribery allegations,” they said

Furthermore, the anti-corruption group challenged the inconsistency in the application of legal action, pointing out that many governors accused of corruption and facing charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have not been similarly pursued by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The groups, however, maintained that the focus on Muhuyi Magaji was not just about Ganduje, but was deliberate, implying that the Code of Conduct Bureau had become a tool in the hands of politicians for persecution due to the scrutiny faced by Ganduje and his associates under the Kano government. The CCB’s selective investigation and prosecution have made a mockery of the Bureau’s intention and commitment to the anti-corruption drive.