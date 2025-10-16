CSOs Seek End To Water Privatisation, Call For Public Access And Climate Resilience

Civil society groups and activists on Monday renewed calls for the protection of public water systems, warning that privatisation will worsen inequality and weaken climate resilience.

The event, part of the 2025 Africa Week of Action Against Water Privatisation, held at the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA)’s Lagos office in Ogba, brought together campaigners, community representatives, and international partners under the theme Public Water for Climate Resilience.

It was hosted by Our Water Our Right Africa Coalition (OWORAC) and coordinated by CAPPA. In his opening remarks, Oluwafemi Akinbode, Executive Director of CAPPA, said Lagos must resist corporate takeover of public water. “Water is a public good, not a business. Government must protect access for all, not hand over control to private companies,” he said.

Speakers from across Africa and beyond expressed solidarity with Lagos residents who continue to face unreliable supply and high costs. Fatou Diouf, from the Senegal Water Justice Network, and Neil Gupta, representing Corporate Accountability, urged African governments to learn from countries where privatisation had failed to deliver.

Ndivile Mokoena, a South African environmental advocate with GenderCC, warned that water privatisation has deepened hardship in poor communities. “Industrialisation of water makes life unbearable for the poor. In places like Alexander Township, families cannot afford to buy what nature freely provides,” she said.

From the academic perspective, Prof. Adelaja Odukoya of the University of Lagos described privatisation as an assault on democracy. “Privatisation says if you cannot pay for water, you should perish. That is not democracy. Access to clean water is a basic right that the government must guarantee,” he said. Zikora Ibeh, representing CAPPA, condemned Lagos State’s ongoing public-private partnership plans in the water sector.

She said the process lacked transparency and ignored community concerns. “We are asking the state government to suspend all partnerships until there is a proper public audit. Citizens must see the terms of these deals,” she said. Ibeh also criticised the dismissal of hundreds of Lagos Water Corporation workers last year, describing it as a deliberate weakening of public institutions.

Participants pointed to failed water privatisation models in several countries — including Tanzania, Ghana, Bolivia, and the United States — as evidence that such policies serve investors, not the public. Delivering his message virtually, Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human right to safe drinking water and sanitation, said access to water must never depend on profit. “Once water is treated as a commodity, the poorest are excluded.

That is not acceptable,” he said. During the interactive session, residents shared their struggles with poor water supply in Lagos. Fumi Adeyemi, a community leader from Ikorodu, said most families depend on purchased water. “Women and children walk long distances every day just to fetch water. The state must act now,” she said.

Responding, Akinbode maintained that water is a social right, not an economic product. He rejected suggestions that privatisation could bring efficiency. “Water is not like electricity. It cannot be replaced. No private company should profit from what belongs to everyone,” he said. In his closing remarks, Olamide Martins, CAPPA’s Associate Director for Climate Change, said the fight for public water is part of a larger environmental struggle.

“The same interests destroying the environment are those trying to commercialise water. Climate justice must include water justice,” he said. The gathering ended with a joint resolution demanding transparent management of water resources, open consultations with citizens, and strong investment in public utilities. Participants vowed to continue resisting any form of water privatisation in Lagos and across Nigeria.