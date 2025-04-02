CSOs Report Imo Police To Senate

Share

A coalition of 37 civil society organisations (CSOs) has petitioned the Senate, demanding an investigation into alleged systemic human rights violations by the police in Imo State.

In the petition submitted on Monday, the coalition said the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, popularly called Tiger Base, has instilled fear in the people as the disbanded Special AntiRobbery Squad (SARS).

The CSOs, including prominent groups like RULAAC, Spaces for Change (S4C), and the petitioners accused Tiger Base of operating “above the law” with detainees held in inhumane conditions, coerced into confessing to fabricated charges, and subjected to extortion.

Female detainees allegedly reported sexual abuse and forced labour. The coalition urged the Senate to among other things, launch an impartial probe into Tiger Base’s operations; ensure accountability for perpetrators and justice for victims and push for sweeping police reforms to end impunity. The CSOs said: “The integrity of Nigeria’s policing system and public trust hang in the balance.”

