CSOs Pledges Support For Tinubu, Matawalle’s Efforts On War Against Banditry

A group of civil rights activists and NGOs under the auspices of Arewa Citizens Rights Watchdogs (ACRW) have thrown their weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s war against insurgency and banditry across the 19 northern states.

The group in a statement signed by Comrade Adamu Adamu said President Tinubu, through the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has demonstrated an unflinching commitment to changing the narrative in the north.

The group commended the duo’s strategic approach to addressing the menace of banditry, which has yielded significant results.

“We wish to express our unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu and Minister of State for Defence, Matawalle’s, relentless efforts in combating banditry in Nigeria. Their tireless commitment to restoring peace and security in our region is truly commendable,” the statement said.

“Their strategic approach to addressing the menace of banditry has not gone unnoticed. Matawalle’s innovative initiatives, in particular, have been instrumental in tackling the root causes of insecurity in the region. His dedication to finding lasting solutions to the crisis attests to his leadership and vision.

“Matawalle’s innovations in the defence sector have been noteworthy. He has introduced novel strategies to counter the threats posed by bandits, including community-led initiatives that promote dialogue and reconciliation.

“Additionally, his efforts have boosted their morale and effectiveness. Furthermore, Matawalle’s collaborative approach with other stakeholders, including traditional leaders and local communities, has helped to build trust and foster cooperation in the fight against banditry.

“The impact of Matawalle’s efforts on peace and security in the northeast has been significant. The region has witnessed a reduction in violent attacks, and many communities have begun to rebuild and recover. The minister’s initiatives have also helped to promote social cohesion and address the underlying causes of the conflict.”

The group urged Matawalle to remain focused on his goals and continue pushing for innovative solutions to the complex challenges facing the region.

They also called on other ministers to take a cue from Matawalle’s exemplary leadership, emphasising that his commitment to finding solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges is a shining example of what can be achieved through dedication and hard work.

“As the security situation in the northeast continues to improve, it is essential that Matawalle remains focused on his goals. We urge him to continue pushing for innovative solutions to the complex challenges facing our region,” Adamu added.

“His leadership and vision have been instrumental in bringing about positive change, and we have no doubt that he will continue to make a meaningful impact. We also call on other ministers to take a cue from Matawalle’s exemplary leadership.”

