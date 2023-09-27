CSOs Plead With Labour To Shelve Strike

…Say It Will Hurt Our National Economy

Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to shelve their scheduled indefinite strike slated to begin on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, saying it will hurt the nation’s economy.

The CSOs stated this in a press statement dated Wednesday, September 27, 2023, and jointly signed by the Convener, Balogun Hameed of

Frontline Socio-Economy Research Centre, Executive Director, Omotaje Olawale Saint of WorkBond International Network (WIN) and the Secretary, Alex Omotehinse.

They said that the well-publicized plan of the organized labour to embark on an industrial strike action would inevitably be an ill wind that would blow no one, no good.

“As a strategic, civil trenches social stakeholder, we are deeply disturbed by the challenges of socio-economic quagmire confronting Nigerians and the Government at this perilous juncture in our history.

“We strongly advise that the leadership of Trade Unions bureaucracy in the country should reconsider its decisions for strike action and mass protests over the attendant hardships that occasioned the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidy.

“As much as we sympathize with our compatriots on the prevailing, harsh economic conditions in the country, we call for fortitude and forbearance for the nation and citizens to be able to enjoy the imminent benefits of the new reform policies,” they said.

The group recalled that the leadership of the organized labour – Trade Union Congress and Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC/TUC, through a joint session of its National Organs, resolved to mount further pressure on the Federal Government to take palpable, affirmative social intervention measures to ameliorate the sufferings of citizens following the removal of Fuel Subsidy and escalating inflationary index in the country.

Labour, they said, “is agitated against the slow-paced, almost foot dragging attitudes of the Government to implement promised social reliefs intervention, “Subsidy Palliatives” for the workers.

“Labour is disturbed that despite Government’s admission to having made Trillions of Naira savings from the removal of fuel subsidy policy, it is seemingly reluctant to carry out its promised “ Incremental Remuneration Awards” for workers.”

The CSOs stated that it is, however, needed to emphatically reiterate that as crucial as the wage workers may be in the society, it is neither the sole, social force nor, the majority in the society.

“Therefore, the organized labour must never throw caution to the winds in the determination of its actions or, inactions. No social group should hold the nation at ransom.

“Needless to state here that the teeming majority of our citizens engaged in the informal services sector, artisans, trading, farming and casual works to eke daily sustenance. Any disruption of the economy and production processes that would adversely affect other members of our society must be taken after grave and sober considerations.

“The Organized Private sector, OPS, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, National Chambers of Commerce, Mines and Industries, NACCIMA, have loudly articulated their apprehension that the strike by labour would provoke fatal, negative consequences on their operations, production processes, businesses, as well as the national economy,” they said.

They expressed fears that private business under prevalent, precarious national economic conditions is highly vulnerable to collapse with any slight uncertainties or jeopardy of the production man-hour.

They opined that employers in order to keep afloat, may have no other viable option than to consider staff rationalizations, which would aggravate the already acute unemployment crisis in the country. It is our hope that the bureaucracy of organized labour would consider temporary sacrifices to safe jobs of millions of Nigerians.

“If the naked truth must be told, our national economy has been in reverse gear for decades. We are barely surviving on borrowed time with a huge dependence on foreign markets and the economy.

“This is further compounded by the rudderless mismanagement of our banking and financial sector by Godwin Emefiele leadership of the apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu demonstrated uncommon courage in unfolding fundamental reform policies in the financial sector and the Oil and Gas industry, which is the mainstay of our macro economy.

“Technocrats and experts within the country, continental Africa and globally have applauded the reform policy initiatives of the President. The consensus is that the economic hiccups across the country are temporary symptoms of the bitter pills of pertinent reforms for the nation’s socio-economic transformations and industrial advancement,” they said.

The CSOs added that it might be useful to emphasize that at the twist in the history of efforts at nation-building, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated the courage to do needful to reform, re-jig and reposition our national economy.”

The Federal Government reform initiatives, they said, have been applauded by experts within the country, continentally and globally.

“Premium priorities have been given to the reforms of the banking and financial sector which has witnessed the removal of Godwin Emefiele led rudderless leadership of the apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

“The reforms in the Oil and Gas industry were initiated with the removal of fuel subsidy, and plans have been put in place for the four nation’s moribund refineries to commence operations in a staggered schedule, starting with the Port Harcourt Refinery in December 2023,” they said.

“Just as the Speaker of the House of Representatives has called on Labour to keep the windows, doors and Corridors of Social Dialogue widely open, we are apt to call on all conscientious Nigerian citizens, religious cultural and traditional leaders, elder statesmen to join hands with vibrant coalition of civil society organisations to prevail on the leadership to see patriotic reasoning and shelf its planned industrial strike actions in the larger interest of the common man, restoration of the national economy and our continued, viable corporate existence.

“We are confident that President Tinubu would activate steps to address the demands of Workers before the expiration of the deadline on Tuesday,” they said.