CSOs Plead With Labour to Shelve Strike

Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to shelve their scheduled indefinite strike slated to begin on Wednesday October 3, 2023, saying that it will hurt the nation’s economy.

The CSOs, stated this in a press statement jointly signed by the Convener, Balogun Hameed of Frontline Socio – Economy Research Centre, Executive Director, Omotaje Olawale Saint of WorkBond International Network (WIN) and Secretary, Alex Omotehinse. They said that the well publicized plan of the organized labour to embark on an industrial strike action would inevitably be an ill wind that would blow no one, no good.

“As a strategic, civil trenches social stakeholder, we are deeply disturbed with the challenges of socio-economic quagmire confronting Nigerians and the Government at this perilous juncture in our history. “We strongly advise that the leadership of Trade Unions bureaucracy in the country should reconsider its decisions for strike action and mass protests over the attendant hardships that occasioned the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidy.

“As much as we sympathize with our compatriots on the prevailing, harsh economic conditions in the country, we call for fortitude and forbearance for the nation and citizens to be able to enjoy the imminent benefits of the new reform policies,” they said.

The group recalled that the leadership of the organized labour – Trade Union Congress and Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC/TUC, through a joint session of its National Organs, resolved to mount further pressure on the Federal Government to take palpable, affirmative social intervention measure to ameliorate the sufferings of citizens following the removal of Fuel Subsidy and escalating inflationary index in country.

Labour, they said, “is agitated against the slow paced, almost foot dragging attitudes of the Government to implement promised social reliefs intervention, “Subsidy Palliatives” for the workers. “Labour is disturbed that despite Government’s admission to have made Trillions of Naira savings from the removal of fuel subsidy policy, it is seemingly reluctant to carry out its promised “ Incremental Renumeration Awards” for workers.”

The CSOs stated that it is however, needed to emphatically reiterate that as crucial as the wage workers may be in the society, it is neither the sole, social force nor, the majority in the society. “Therefore, the organized labour must never throw caution to the winds in the determination of its actions or, inactions. No social group should hold the nation at Ransome.

“Needless to state here that the teeming majority of our citizens engaged in the informal services sector, artisans, trading, farming and casual works to eke daily sustenance. Any disruption of the economy and production processes that would adversely affect other members of our society must be taken after grave and sober considerations.