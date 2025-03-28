CSOs Petition UN Over ‘Desecration Of Constitution’ In Rivers

Share

A coalition of 24 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Concerned Civil Society Organisations (CCSO) has formally petitioned the United Nations (UN) over what it describes as the “crass usurpation of democratic structures and ostentatious desecration” of Nigeria’s constitution in Rivers State.

In a separate petition, they also asked the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, Margaret Satterthwaite, to immediately visit Nigeria to investigate the growing cases of corruption in the nation’s judiciary in order to restore the waning public confidence in the third arm of government.

The petition, submitted to the UN Human Rights Committee on March 26, 2025, accused President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly of Nigeria of illegally suspending the state’s elected leadership and imposing a military-style administration. At the heart of the controversy is the political struggle between the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Specifically, the CSOs alleged that Wike, despite leaving office in 2023, has sought to control the state’s political structure, leading to a prolonged power struggle that has now resulted in what they call a “constitutional coup.” According to the petition, Fubara was democratically elected on March 18, 2023, and assumed office on May 29, 2023.

However, according to the petition, shortly after Fubara’s inauguration, 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, allegedly loyal to Wike, attempted to impeach him. “The impeachment effort failed, but tensions escalated when the lawmakers defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in December 2023.

“The Nigerian Constitution stipulates that lawmakers who defect without a division in their party automatically lose their seats. “Following this provision, the remaining five lawmakers in the Rivers Assembly declared the defectors’ seats vacant and continued legislative functions. “However, the Supreme Court controversially reinstated the defected lawmakers, further deepening the crisis,” the petition stated.

The petition further alleged that Wike, backed by the reinstated lawmakers, took steps to paralyse the state government. This, the petition added, included blocking the release of federal allocations, preventing the conduct of local government elections, and leveraging the judiciary to maintain political control.

“The situation reached a boiling point on March 18, 2025, when President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state legislature. “In their place, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas (rtd) was appointed as a Sole Administrator, effectively dissolving the democratic governance of the state,” the petition stated.

While arguing that this move is not only unconstitutional but also a dangerous precedent that undermines Nigeria’s democracy, the CSOs posited that: “Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution, which empowers the President to declare a state of emergency, does not authorise the removal of a democratically elected governor.

“Furthermore, the conditions necessary for emergency rule, such as war or a breakdown of law and order, were not present in Rivers State at the time.” The petition also accused the judiciary of bias, citing the Supreme Court’s ruling that reinstated the defected lawmakers while ignoring clear constitutional provisions.

The CSOs claimed that Wike’s influence over the judiciary has led to rulings that favour his political agenda, despite overwhelming legal precedents to the contrary. The group also raised concerns about the suppression of civil liberties in Rivers State.

The CSOs urged the UN to take immediate action against what it describes as Nigeria’s “drift toward authoritarianism.” The petition was jointly signed by Egondu Esinwoke, the Convener of the group and Courage Nsirimovu, its Coordinator.

