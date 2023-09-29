CSOs Petition Senate, Accuse Gbenga Daniel Of Plot To Destabilise Ogun 

Twenty-one pro-democracy organizations have petitioned the Nigerian Senate, accusing the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel of plotting to destabilise the state.

The groups accused Daniel, who is the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District of creating tension in the Gateway State by his incessant attacks on the state government and Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Speaking on behalf of the groups after submitting the petition in Abuja on Friday, Comrade Johnson Okuwatobi said the Senate must call Otunba Daniel to order.

He noted that Ogun State has been peaceful, devoid of any political gangsterism until recently.

The groups, in their petition, said: “We wish to bring to the attention of the Nigerian Senate and the general public the worrisome actions and statements being made by Senator Gbenga Daniel, which have now contributed to the creation of tension and division within Ogun State.

“Over recent months, Senator Gbenga Daniel has engaged in a series of public attacks on Governor Dapo Abiodun, resorting to inflammatory rhetoric and actions that are detrimental to the peace and progress of Ogun State. These actions have created an environment of unnecessary tension and conflict within the state.

“As advocates for peace, unity, and responsible governance, we firmly believe that political disagreements should be addressed through lawful and democratic means, rather than through the incitement of discord and public acrimony. The people of Ogun State deserve leaders who prioritize their welfare and development over personal or political rivalries.

“In light of these concerns, we hereby petition the Nigerian Senate to call Senator Gbenga Daniel to order, over his actions and statements, which have undermined the peace and stability of Ogun State. We call on the Senate to assess whether his conduct is consistent with the standards of ethical behaviour expected of a member of the Senate.”

The groups also urged all political stakeholders in Ogun State to prioritize the well-being of the people and engage in constructive dialogue and cooperation for the betterment of the state.

Ogun State, the groups added, deserves leaders who work together for its progress and prosperity.

“We hope that the Nigerian Senate will act swiftly and decisively to address this matter and ensure that our democracy is strengthened through the promotion of responsible and respectful political discourse,” they added.

The petition was signed by Campaign for Democracy and Justice, Centre for Human Rights and Justice, Sustainable Initiative for Good Governance, Activists for Good Governance, Media Rights Concern, Lawyers Network for Change, Coalition of Democrats for Good Governance, Centre for Justice, Lagos, Democratic Youth Council, Coalition for Good Governance, Media Rights Concern among others.