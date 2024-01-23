CSOs Petition President Tinubu Over Ex-NAQS Controller General

Several Civil Society Organisations ( CSOs) have petitioned President Bola Tinubu, calling for the investigation and prosecution of the former Controller General of Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services ( NAQS), Dr Vincent Isegbe.

The group alleged that there were many shoddy transactions carried under the watch of the former NAQS’s helmsman that he must be brought to account for.

The Coalition’s petition was signed by many of its leaders, including; the National President, COSON, Obiora Bartholomew; North Central Vice President, COSON, Ada Onoja; North West Vice President, COSON, Mohammed Audu; South West Vice President, COSON, Olakunle Olusegun; South East Vice President, COSON, Okonkwo Michael; North East Vice President, COSON, Isah Ahmed; South South Vice President, COSON, Udeme Akpan; and National Secretary, COSON, Hussein Ibrahim.

“As you are aware, the NAQS is a government agency under the supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. Its primary duties and functions include inspecting and carrying out tests on animal and plant products entering or leaving the country to ensure their safety, facilitating international trade in agricultural products, and protecting public health.

“However, Mr. Isegbe, in violation of the Procurement Act, has flagrantly abused his office while in service, and sidelined legitimate quarantine staff.

“He has instead engaged the services of illegal casual staff, in collaboration with CTU police officers, to facilitate the illicit export of donkey skin to China.

“These casual staff, operating under the pretence of quarantine officers, were deployed to various donkey sellers’ camps and highways to arrest and confiscate donkey skin from traders.

“They seize the skin, detain the owners, and unlawfully transfer the confiscated goods to vehicles and containers for export to China. Often, they stage media events, burning a small portion of the seized donkey skins to create the illusion of compliance with federal government policies, while diverting attention from their illegal activities.

“Multiple incidents lend credence to these allegations. On August 3, 2021, two containers of seized donkey skin worth N350,000,000.00 were intercepted on their way to China. Similarly, on April 5, 2023, 245 pieces of donkey skin valued at N11,025,000.00 were confiscated.”