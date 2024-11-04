CSOs, Others Oppose Lagos Assembly’s Alleged Attempt To Scrap LCDAs

Share

A coalition of civil society organisations in conjunction with a group of ‘Concerned Lagosians’ have opposed the reported attempt by the Lagos State House of Assembly led by the Rt. Hon. Mudashir Obasa to replace the existing 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state with Area Administrative Councils (AACs).

The groups represented by Sina Loremikan of the Campaign Against Impunity; Mogbojuri Kayode of the Campaign for Democracy; Aisha Kewulere of Women Arise; Kolawole Emmanuel of Lagos Peoples Assembly; Funmi Ajayi of Community Women Development Initiative and Akeem of Oodua Revolutionary Movement, addressed newsmen on the issue at the weekend.

The groups said their fear and the fears of many Lagosians are that these communities would be left without adequate representation, straining development and the already complex governance landscape of Lagos State.

As concerned citizens and stakeholders, the groups insisted on the preservation and empowerment of LCDAs as effective vehicles for grassroots governance and local empowerment.

Loremikan of the Lagos State Civil Society Coalition said the 37 LCDAs, founded by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in 2003, when he was governor of Lagos State, was proposed by a bill by the speaker to become Area Administrative Councils to be administered and funded by the local government areas under which they fall.

Noting that if the bill succeeds, it would signal a significant regression for local governance in Lagos, Loremikan stated: “The move threatens to disrupt the administrative structure that has allowed communities in Lagos State to enjoy localised governance and development for nearly two decades.

