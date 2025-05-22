CSOs, NANS Laud Tinubu For Youth Inclusion

Share

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and various youth groups on Thursday staged a solidarity and appreciation rally in Abuja to commend President Bola Tinubu for appointing young Nigerians to strategic leadership positions in his administration.

Led by Co-Conveners of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta and Comrade Danesi Momoh, the group applauded President Tinubu’s commitment to youth inclusion in governance, describing it as a bold step toward national transformation.

They particularly highlighted the recent appointment of Comrade Solomon Adodo to the Board of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), which they said reaffirms the President’s belief in youth capacity and leadership.

“We are here today in our numbers to thank Mr. President for this honour done to civil society, Nigerian youths, students, and residents of the Federal Capital Territory,” the CSOs said. “We assure Mr. President of our unalloyed support and firm solidarity. In the coming days, he will be more convinced of his choice in Comrade Adodo.”

Describing Adodo as a trusted and passionate patriot, the group noted that he had consistently mobilised support for national interest causes, often defending the Renewed Hope Agenda even when it was unpopular to do so.

“Adodo has demonstrated clarity of purpose, deep convictions, and dedication to national service. He is one of those comrades who can be trusted to deliver on any assignment,” they added.

The coalition emphasized that beyond government appointments, Nigerians must also play their part to ensure the success of the Tinubu administration’s socioeconomic reforms.

“There is a lot of work to be done by citizens to support President Tinubu in delivering on his Renewed Hope Agenda. Encouraging the President to stay on the path of economic recovery and progress is vital. With this appointment, he has undoubtedly earned more dedicated foot soldiers,” they stated.

They also acknowledged that before Adodo, the President had entrusted several other young Nigerians with key responsibilities—most of whom, they said, were discharging their duties creditably.

“Young people across the country are taking note of every appointment, policy, legislation, and action of the government that improves youth representation. This recognition will not go unrewarded,” the CSOs declared.

Share