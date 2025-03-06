Share

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has made a case for Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, describing the sexual harassment allegation against him by Kogi Central lawmaker, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as a cheap blackmail.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by its Executive Director, Lary Onah, the CSOs urged Akpabio to remain focused and committed to be able to keep delivering legislative interventions to Nigerians.

According to Onah, Natasha’s allegation was a distraction to undermine democracy and prevent the Senate from applying sanctions on her.

Onah also passed a vote of confidence on Akpabio, describing his leadership as president of the 10th Senate as impactful and most gender tolerant.

He said that despite unfounded allegations of sexual harassment, which Akpabio had denied, Nigerians and lawmakers believed in his ability to navigate the complexities of governance.

The CSOs further urged Natasha to apologise for her wrong conduct and withdraw the petition of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

He said, “We praise the senate president for his professionalism in the manner he conducted himself in the plenary during the altercation by Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over seating arrangement.

“Natasha is wrong to go against the rules of the Senate over seating arrangement.

“She should apologise for her wrong conduct and withdraw her petition of sexual harassment against the most performing senate president of Nigeria.

“The accusation is only meant to distract the senate from applying sanctions on her and coerce the leadership to always do her bidding.”

