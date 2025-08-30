CSOs Laud Return Of Owoeye As CMD, Yaba Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital

A coalition of civil society groups, the Nigerian Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative (NYAGGI) has expressed optimism that the reappointment of Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye as Chief Medical Director of Yaba Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Lagos, would further improve access to qualitative healthcare delivery in the psychiatry sector.

This came as the coalition commended Dr. Owoeye for transforming the hospital through what was described as visionary leadership.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by the National President of NYAGGI, Comrade Shuaibu Abdulkadir, the Convener of Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI), Prince Momoh Denise, and Comrade Anwalu Mohammed of the Northern Youth Congress of Nigeria (NYCON) on Friday in Abuja.

Commending the Federal Ministry of Health for Owoeye’s reappointment, the coalition was optimistic that he would ensure qualitative healthcare, institutional reforms, and people-centered service delivery in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement reads: “We are gathered to recognise and honour a patriot who has distinguished himself through remarkable leadership, visionary reforms and transformative changes since assumption of office.

“Under his stewardship, the Neuro-psychiatric has undergone some transformation in its infrastructure with the renovation and provision of modern wards, consulting rooms, and laboratories that have surpassed global standards.

“Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye has also, in his short time in office, established new specialised units such as an Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, as well as expansion and modernisation works at the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

“In the area of staff capacity development and welfare, there has been consistent training and professional upgrading for doctors, nurses, and allied health workers to provide excellent health care to Nigerians.

“There has also been a bold attempt at digitally transforming the way healthcare is administered in the specialist hospital. The introduction of electronic medical records and hospital management systems for efficiency and accountability is one such achievement.

“These strides have restored public confidence in the hospital and elevated it into a true center of excellence in mental healthcare delivery. We therefore urge the general public to disregard the unwarranted attacks, blackmail, and misleading information being circulated against his person. Such distractions are baseless and should not derail the progress and positive transformation that Dr. Owoeye is driving in the institution,” the statement reads.