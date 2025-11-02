CSOs Laud FG Over 15% Tariff On Fuel Importation

A broad coalition of civil society organisations under the aegis of the Coalition of Civil Rights Activists has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving a 15% import duty on refined petroleum products, describing the move as “a watershed decision in Nigeria’s economic history.”

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Abuja, the Convener, Agabi Emmanuel, said the tariff is not a revenue measure but a “strategic policy tool” aimed at protecting domestic refineries from predatory pricing by foreign fuel importers.

“This 15% duty will stop the influx of fake, adulterated products that have damaged engines, polluted our air, and endangered lives,” Emmanuel said.

“It will also ensure steady fuel supply, as local refineries, Dangote, Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna can now operate at full capacity without fear of being undercut by smuggled or below-cost imports.”

Reading from a 23-point communiqué titled “Full Text of Speech by the Coalition of Civil Rights Activists to Laud Mr President on the 15% Petroleum Import Tax,” the group described the measure as a step toward long-term energy independence.

Emmanuel dismissed critics who branded the policy as “pro-monopoly,” insisting that existing regulatory frameworks would prevent any single player from dominating the market.

“This is about structural transformation, not favoritism,” he added.

The coalition urged the National Assembly to expedite social compensation measures, such as targeted tax reliefs and cash transfers to cushion the impact on vulnerable households.

It also called on the Presidency to release a transparent implementation timetable and revenue allocation framework within 14 days.

In an appeal to opposition parties, Emmanuel said:

“Join hands with Mr President to bury the subsidy ghost forever. History will judge those who choose partisan point-scoring over national rebirth.”

The coalition also invited international partners, including the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB), to provide concessional loans and technical assistance to maximise the policy’s benefits.

Concluding his remarks, Emmanuel hailed President Tinubu as “a seer, a unifier, and a compassionate leader who truly cares for his people.”

“Nigerians, remain patient, remain vigilant, remain engaged. From dependence to dignity, that is the promise of this 15% tariff,” he declared.