CSOs Laud Dangote Refinery For Reducing Cost Of Fuel, Stabilising Forex

Civil society organisations (CSOs) have praised Dangote Refinery for reducing the cost of fuel amid “spurious episodes of blackmail and open sabotage”.

Addressing journalists at the weekend, a coalition of CSOs anchored by Danesi Momoh, Prince of Employment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI) and Igwe Ude-umanta Guardians of Democracy and Development Initiative (GoDDI), urged the company to remain strong and focused.

While condemning the incessant attacks against Dangote, the coalition said the firm ended Nigeria’s moments of embarrassment with a single train, $20 billion world class refinery that has greatly impacted the downstream oil sector, ending decade long dependence on imported refined petroleum products, placing Nigeria on the map of oil exporters, reducing cost and stabilizing forex.