CSOs Kick As Reps Shift Constitution Review Debate

A group of Civil Society Organisations have expressed deep concern over the House of Representatives’ decision to postpone consideration of the Constitution Review Report covering 44 critical amendments.

The groups include WOMANIFESTO, WILAN, TOS FOUNDATION, CISLAC, and WARDC GSAI, The Women International and I-teach Africa and the National Secretariat for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill Campaign Coalition.

The CSOs stated that Nigeria cannot afford further uncertainty on reforms essential to national security, democratic trust, and effective governance.

“These amendments speak directly to Nigerians’ daily realities—safer communities, empowered local governments, credible elections, a stronger judiciary, and a more accountable state.

“Citizens across all geopolitical zones have shown unwavering commitment through submissions, hearings, and consultations. They have delivered on their part, lawmakers must now deliver on theirs”.

The group observed that “Scrutiny is necessary, but delays are dangerous. Insecurity is worsening, local governments are failing, voter confidence is dropping, and democratic legitimacy is eroding.

“Electoral reforms are especially urgent. With INEC’s timetable already set and party primaries concluding by July 2026, any further hesitation risks locking the country into yet another flawed election cycle.

“These reforms are not just important—they are urgent, overdue, and vital to national stability.

“The National Assembly must show leadership and conclude the 2025 Constitution Review before the end of this year. Every delay weakens public trust; decisive action can strengthen democracy and steady the nation ahead of 2027.

“We remain committed to mobilising citizens, engaging lawmakers, and holding institutions accountable until meaningful reform is achieved”.