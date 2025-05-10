CSOs Kick Against Tenure Elongation Of CG FFS, Jaji

Share

Coalition of Civil Society Organizations under the aegis of Group for Security Good Governance, Equity and Justice has kicked against extension of retirement of the outgoing Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Abdulganiyu Jaji.

The CSOs led by Uche Okoronkwo, argued that should the retirement be delayed, it would bring confusion in the service succession procedures.

According to the CSOs, Jaji’s tenure would expire in August 2025 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60 and he is expected to proceed on a three-month pre-retirement leave.

The coalition added, “He is still carrying out the functions of the office disregarding previous directives and the provisions of the extant Public Service Rules.”

The group alleged that Jaji was reportedly lobbying for a two years extension beyond the compulsory retirement age.

The group also alleged that the outgoing FFS Controller-General incurred the anger of the staff of the service following the release of N3 billion on 29th December, 2025 as palliative to staff to cushion the effects of the removed fuel subsidy.

“However, without recourse to the welfare of officers, for over a year now, the fund was unspent and unaccounted for.”

Prior to the elevation of Jaji to the position of Controller-General, his predecessors had expanded the operations of the service to all the 36 states, with additional six zonal commands, beyond Abuja and Lagos state where firefighting operations were visibility present,” the group said.

It would be recalled that in recent time, the Presidency has extended the retirement of the Inspector General of POlice (IGP), Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration services NIS) and that of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Share