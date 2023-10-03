CSOs Hail Tinubu’s Instant Impact On Economy, Infrastructure, Workers’ Welfare

The Joint Action of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria (JACGN) has lauded President Bola Tinubu for his immediate impact on different sectors of the country.

The CSOs, which made this known at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, said they carried out extensive analysis and examination of the present administration’s programs, policies, and actions.

In his address, Dr Ben Amodu said President Tinubu has steered the country from imminent collapse to stability and progress.

Amodu said the removal of fuel subsidy, economy, workers’ welfare, infrastructure, healthcare, and education were among the President’s instant breakthroughs.

“The Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration inherited a country whose economy is in shambles, with the rising cost of living and other appurtenances that have made life unbearable for ordinary citizens,” Amodu said.

“A critical look at the present administration’s efforts reveals that tremendous efforts have been initiated to address these challenges in its first 100 days in office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the saddle of leadership.

“The removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has been widely condemned by a section of the country, citing the rising cost of living associated with the subsidy removal.

“It must be noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s action was commendable in that it was the only option the country had in the face of dwindling revenue and lack of transparency in the fuel subsidy regime.

“The efforts at cleaning the Central Bank of Nigeria and re-positioning it for optimal performance are also commendable. The quality of the recent appointment in the leadership of the CBN indicates an astonishing desire to address the economic challenges in the country.

“The President has also expressed a strong desire to address the educational sector’s challenges by introducing far-reaching reforms for a quickened socioeconomic development of Nigeria.

“The health sector has also received considerable attention by appointing a seasoned administrator and health systems expert to lead the reforms.

“The same applies to the efforts at tackling the infrastructural deficit in the country. This is one area in which the President has shown great concern, especially with the deplorable State of roads across the country.

“One such instance is the recent salary increment for junior civil service workers to cushion the rising cost of living. This is instructive in the sense that the President has, by his action, identified that junior workers represent an aspect of the vulnerable in the country.”

The Joint Action of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria, therefore, urged all relevant stakeholders to support the present administration.

The CSOs also called on the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress to engage the government meaningfully to reach amicable solutions to disputes to ensure sustainable growth and development.