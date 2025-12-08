CSOs Give NDPHC MD 7-Day Ultimatum To Step Aside Over Alleged Corruption

A coalition of 18 Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, demanding that she immediately step aside to allow for an independent investigation into what the groups described as “massive corruption and reckless financial misconduct” under her leadership.

The position of the coalition was contained in a joint statement released after an expanded meeting held in Lagos on Monday, and jointly signed by Comrade Olufemi Lawson and Declan Ihehiare, where representatives of all member-organisations unanimously condemned what they called “a growing pattern of impunity” within the NDPHC.

According to the statement, the coalition expressed deep concern over recent allegations against the MD, including but not limited to:

Reckless spending of public funds, Arbitrary and frequent use of private jets at the company’s expense, and Other documented cases of financial impropriety.

The CSOs stated that such allegations cannot be ignored at a time when the nation is battling economic pressure and insisting on stricter accountability from public office holders.

The coalition emphasised that it is fully prepared to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau, should the MD fail to step aside within the stipulated seven days to allow for an unhindered investigation.

“We can no longer fold our arms while massive corruption thrives within an institution critical to the energy stability of our nation,” the statement declared. “The Niger Delta Power Holding Company cannot continue to be a breeding ground for impunity and financial recklessness.”

The groups further vowed to mobilise Nigerians, particularly stakeholders across the Niger Delta region, to demand transparency and accountability in the operations of the NDPHC going forward.

They noted that if Mrs Adighije does not comply with the ultimatum, the coalition will begin picketing the headquarters of the commission, in addition to taking other lawful steps to ensure that the alleged corruption is thoroughly investigated and exposed.

The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of the coalition’s commitment to defending the public trust and promoting an accountable power sector for the benefit of all Nigerians.