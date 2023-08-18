CSOs Fault Tenure Extension Of Acting Comptroller General Of Immigration

…says extension illegal, demands immediate resignation

A conglomerate of 15 civil society organizations under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society For Rule of Law and Justice has condemned the planned extension of the tenure of the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Carol Adepoju Wura-Ola, for another six months.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Convener of the Coalition, Nwogu Ndubuisi noted that the extended stay of the Acting Comptroller General in office since she clocked 35 years in service on May 31st, 2023, was illegal and a total violation of the civil service rule in Nigeria which must not be overlooked.

He said: ” The Acting Comptroller General Immigration is retired officially from the immigration service since May 31st May 2023 and the Immigration Act does not give room for retired personnel or those that are not in the Immigration Service to head her service.

“Wura has been retired since 31st May and we were even shocked when she was appointed to act as Comptroller General for three months which we even perceive as illegal when there are eminently qualified officers still in service.

“Since the deed is done, she can only act as Comptroller General for three months and nothing more. Anything other than that by the board or Mr. President would be illegal and unlawful and any extension is like extending the retirement age of someone in service which is not possible except the public service rule is changed.”

Nwogu who warned that any attempt to allow such an act would set a bad precedence stated that the coalition would take all lawful “actions to stop this illegality if Carol Adepoju Wura-Ola doesn’t tow the path of honour, take a bow and quit the stage as Acting Controller General by the end of August 2023.

“Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Carol Wuraola Adepoju as Acting Comptroller General on the 31st of May, the day she retired because the President was not properly briefed on her retirement status but what puzzles us now is the proposed fresh 6months extension after she had earlier been granted 3months within which to enable the Ministry to pick a substantive Comptroller General.

“If she could not hold the Service in three months post-retirement, what will she be able to achieve in 6months? This move by those in the corridors of power leaves more to be desired. That is why Mr President has to know what some of his lieutenants are not telling him, “Nwogu added.