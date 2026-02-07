CSOs Express Sympathy Over Duguri Journalists’ Accident

The Bauchi State Network of Civil Society Organizations (BASNEC), in collaboration with the Executive Directors’ Forum of Civil Society Organizations in Bauchi State, wishes to express its deepest sympathy and solidarity with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), media organisations, families, and colleagues of the journalists involved in the tragic road accident that occurred during an official assignment to Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area.

In a statement jointly signed by Chairman, Bauchi State Network of Civil Society Organisations (BASNEC), Comrade Jinjiri Garba and Chairperson, Executive Directors’ Forum of Civil Society Organisations, Bauchi State, Mrs Lydia J. Shehu Gar.

“We received with profound shock and sadness the news of the unfortunate accident involving a team of thirteen (13) Bauchi-based journalists who were on coverage of a North East Development Commission (NEDC) assignment.

“This painful incident has not only shaken the journalism community but has also deeply affected the wider civil society family and the people of Bauchi State.

“Journalists remain critical partners in development, accountability, and public enlightenment. Their dedication, courage, and commitment, often in difficult and risky conditions, are invaluable to our democratic and development processes. It is therefore distressing that such a tragic incident occurred in the course of national service”

“We pray for the quick and complete recovery of those who sustained injuries and for strength, comfort, and fortitude to the bereaved families, colleagues, and the entire NUJ community during this difficult moment.

“BASNEC and the Executive Directors’ Forum stand in solidarity with the journalism community and call on relevant authorities to continue providing the necessary support to the victims and their families. We also urge renewed attention to the safety and welfare of journalists, especially those covering assignments in challenging terrains.

Please accept the assurances of our highest consideration and heartfelt sympathy.