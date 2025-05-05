CSOs Demand Probe Of Ex-Speaker Owoeye Over ‘Caretaker Gov’ Remark

Share

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance (CCSOGG) has strongly condemned recent comments by former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Timothy Owoeye, in which he referred to Governor Ademola Adeleke as a “caretaker governor,” describing the statement as reckless, treasonable, and a grave threat to Nigeria’s democratic stability.

In a press release issued on Monday and signed by its Secretary-General, Olalekan Johnson, the coalition characterized Owoeye’s remark as “inflammatory and a direct affront to the collective will of Osun people,” who, it emphasized, freely and fairly elected Governor Adeleke in a democratic process recognized both locally and internationally.

“To suggest that a democratically elected Governor is a ‘caretaker Governor’ is not just an act of gross political irresponsibility; it amounts to a treasonable offense under Nigerian law,” the statement read.

The coalition accused the former Speaker of attempting to sow seeds of disaffection and destabilize democratic institutions due to what it described as “the trauma of electoral defeat and growing political irrelevance.”

“While political losses are part of democratic life, resorting to seditious rhetoric is inexcusable and dangerous,” the statement continued, warning that the former Speaker’s words risk inciting public unrest.

CCSOGG reaffirmed Governor Adeleke’s legitimacy, describing him as “one of Nigeria’s most widely supported governors,” citing his “visible, people-focused and unprecedented achievements” across Osun State as the foundation of his popularity. The group pointed out that even Owoeye’s hometown has benefited from the current administration’s developmental efforts.

“The Adeleke administration has brought radical transformation across Osun, including areas previously neglected by past governments,” the coalition stated.

The group also called on security agencies to summon Mr. Owoeye for questioning over his comments and urged him to issue a public retraction.

“Treasonable statements must not be tolerated in any form. Our democracy must be shielded from individuals who seek to destabilize it through utterances that border on criminality,” CCSOGG warned.

Reaffirming its unwavering support for Governor Adeleke, the coalition pledged to remain vigilant in protecting Nigeria’s democratic integrity against divisive and unlawful political tactics.

Share