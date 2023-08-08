CSOs Demand Accountability In Management Of NNPCL

A coalition of Civil Society Groups led by Empowerment for Unemployed Youths, has called for greater transparency and accountability in the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL).

The call was contained in a statement jointly signed and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja by Danesi Momoh Prince, Igwe Ude-Umanta, Mallam Suleiman Musa, and Godwin Uluoha Esq., National Coordinators and Convener of Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative, Public Accountability Situation Room, Guardians of Democracy and Development Initiative, and

Independent Public Service Accountability Watch respectively.

The CSOs noted that they were deeply concerned about the alleged mismanagement, corruption, and lack of accountability within the NNPCL under the leadership of Mele Kyari, especially at a time when Nigerians were grappling with increasing hardship and unpredictability in the prices of oil and gas.

They charged Mele Kyari to make available the Energy Transition program and mention exactly when the refineries would commence production and account for the cost as well as all transactions he has been involved in instead of employing blackmail and threats to divert the attention of Nigerian taxpayers who deserve to know what’s going on with their collective wealth.

The statement partly reads: “We are saddened with the fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to allow the notorious cartel that has created all the deadly petroleum economic problems that Nigerians are facing now to remain in power. Mele Kyari, masquerading as the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is unarguably the head of that cartel.

“We can’t fold our hands and watch Mele Kyari and his band of rogues destroy our economy and standard of living. Our Coalition will fight to a standstill including facing the Tinubu administration until the right thing is done.”

The CSOs maintained that as responsible actors and stakeholders, they’ll continue to engage the government through an actionable timetable detailing the role of Mele Kyari until their concerns were addressed and justice prevails for the suffering and impoverished Nigerians.

“We plan to continue to call attention to this problem of monstrous dimension through the media and peaceful protests in the days ahead including a vigil at the NNPCL Towers and Aso Rock.

“For the records, the entire crises are centred around the subsidy scam which was supervised by the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mr. Mele Kyari including the horrendous oil swap deal which is done in utmost secrecy and in which records show that Nigeria has been shortchanged by trillions of Naira.

“Kyari was very much aware of the massive oil theft long before he spoke up to tactically exonerate himself. But we are sadly amused that rather than answer to our fact-backed claims, Kyari deployed a group of hirelings to call us names, labelling it a ‘campaign of calumny’. What is calumnious in our position? Is it that he supervised the subsidy scam till it spiraled out of control?

“Is it that his Direct Sell – Direct Purchase (Oil Swap) deal was done in secrecy and in a manner that suggests that corruption was inevitable? Is it that gross oil theft was not happening under him a long time before he eventually made a face-serving effort by speaking up about it?”

The CSOs while alleging that a faceless group going by the name Stand Up Nigeria, was presumably paid to make comments in support of Kyari’s theft at NNPCL, however, refuted the achievements listed by the alleged faceless group such as interim dividend payments and reported profits, and questioned the lack of transparency surrounding the financial records of NNPCL

“The statements attributed to Stand Up Nigeria are, to say the least ridiculous. It is shameful that NNPCL under Mr. Mele Kyari has listed its achievements through this hired group.

“The fact that Nigerian Nigerians have endured for too long in silence doesn’t mean we don’t know anything.

“For a company that claims to service oil subsidy with over N4.39 trillion in a year, why can a sane person record that the company making some money after that subsidy has been removed is an achievement? Are these guys in NNPCL this daft?

“As for the claim of making those paltry profits of N287 billion and N674 million in 2020 and 2021, including other claims of minimizing losses and being the first GMD to declare a profit, can Nigerians see the audited account of NNPCL?

“Why is there never an audited account of NNPC or NNPCL known to the public? Is it a security document? It is even a shame for Mele Kyari to boast about declaring those paltry sums as profits, even as the entire claim is in itself unverified.

If oil theft has been stopped and culprits apprehended, where are they? This is nothing but blatant falsehood that must be disregarded.

“Let us remind Mr. Kyari that no amount of blackmail, intimidation, or diversionary tactics will deter us from this patriotic campaign. Soon, we shall take the struggle to the NNPCL Towers till the whole truth is laid bare. We demand transparency, accountability and we’ll continue to demand that Mr. President acts to expose the heinous crimes in the petroleum sector.”