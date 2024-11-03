CSOs, Concerned Lagosians Oppose LSHA’s Alleged Attempt To Scrap LCDAs

Share

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, in conjunction with a group of Concerned Lagosians have strongly opposed reported attempt by the Lagos State House of Assembly, led by the Rt. Hon. Mudashir Obasa, to replace the existing 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, in the state with Area Administrative Councils.

The groups represented by Comrade Sina Loremikan of the Campaign Against Impunity; Barr. Mogbojuri Kayode of the Campaign for Democracy; Aisha Kewulere of Women Arise; Comrade Kolawole Emmanuel of Lagos Peoples Assembly; Comrade Funmi Ajayi of Community Wowen Development Initiative and Comrade Akeem of

Oodua Revolutionary Movement,

addressed newsmen on the issue.

The groups said that their fear and the fears of many Lagosians are that these communities would be left without adequate representation, straining development and the already complex governance landscape of Lagos State.

As concerned citizens and stakeholders, the groups insisted on the preservation and empowerment of LCDAs as effective vehicles for grassroots governance and local empowerment.

Loremikan of the Lagos State Civil Society Coalition said the 37 LCDAs, founded by President Bola Tinubu in 2003 when he was governor of Lagos State, was purposed by a bill by the Speaker to become Area Administrative Councils to be administered and funded by the Local Government Areas under which they fall.

Noting that if the bill succeeds, it would signal a significant regression for local governance in Lagos, Loremikan stated:”The move threatens to disrupt the administrative structure that has allowed communities in Lagos State to enjoy localised governance and development for nearly two decades.

“The LCDAs were established in 2003 to bring government closer to the people, increase representation, and address local issues more effectively.However, the proposed Bill would dismantle these structures, ostensibly under the claim that they are unconstitutional, despite the LCDAs’ success in fostering grassroots development and the judicial imprimatur given to them by the Supreme Court in 2004.

“The Lagos State Civil Society Coalition and Concerned Lagosians are opposed to the politically motivated Bill which represents an attempt to centralise and return power to local government councils that often struggle to meet the diverse needs of Lagos State’s vast and growing population.”

He added: “LCDAs have been particularly effective in providing more tailored services and infrastructure to areas that are otherwise be overlooked by local government councils.

“By proposing to abolish these LCDAs the House risks reversing the gains made in local development, reducing citizen participation in governance, and stalling community-focused initiatives that improve the quality of life of Lagosians.

“It is our considered position, therefore, that the abolition of LCDAs will invariably create governance crises in communities where resources and attention are often stretched thin.”

“While we remain unequivocal in our opposition this plan to abolish the LCDAs, we wish to remind the Assembly that the LCDAs, created in 2003 under President Tinubu’s visionary leadership, have been the cornerstone of Lagos State’s decentralised governance, bringing government closer to the people, fostering grassroots development, and ensuring that essential services reach every community, no matter how remote.

“The proposed abolition Bill is not only a direct affront to President Tinubu’s legacy, but it also threatens to undermine decades of progress made in the state’s governance, infrastructure, and economic development.”

He stated further: “We therefore, call on the Lagos State House of Assembly to immediately withdraw the proposed bill forthwith.

“We urge all members of the Assembly to reflect on the long-term consequences of this action and consider the voices of the people they represent.

“In addition, we call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to stand by the legacy of his predecessors, particularly that of President Tinubu, by rejecting any attempt to abolish the LCDAs.

“The governor must demonstrate his commitment to grassroots development and the continuity of decentralised governance, which has made Lagos a model for other states across Nigeria.

“Finally, we appeal to all well-meaning Lagosians, civil society organisations, traditional rulers, and community leaders to rise and defend our LCDAs. These councils are not just administrative units—they are the lifeblood of our communities, and their abolition will harm us all.

“The Lagos State Civil Society Coalition and Concerned Lagosians remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting grassroots development and ensuring that governance remains accessible to all.

“We will continue to resist any attempt to erode the gains made over the last two decades, and we will do everything within the law to ensure that the voices of the people are heard.The fight for our LCDAs is the fight for the future of Lagos.”

Share

Please follow and like us: