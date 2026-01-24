CSOs Call On Tinubu To Halt Arraignment Of Ozekhome

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Peace, Security, Good Governance, Equity and Justice hereby issues an urgent plea to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to halt the arraignment of Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, in the London court.

In a statement made available to the media over the weekend signed by the Coordinator of the CSOs, Comrade James Okoronkwo, the group said, “We respectfully call on the President, as the Father of the Nation, to intervene and halt the scheduled arraignment of human rights icon, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, slated for Monday, January 26, 2026, at the FCT High Court.

“As a coalition dedicated to the principles of equity and national stability, we believe that bringing a man of Chief Ozekhome’s standing—who has served for over 40 years as the “Senior Advocate of the Masses”—to a criminal dock over a matter that is essentially a civil property dispute serves no public interest. Such a move risks damaging the nation’s democratic image and demoralising the human rights community.

“Chief Mike Ozekhome is a national asset and a veteran of the pro-democracy struggle. We remind Mr President that Chief Ozekhome was a steadfast comrade-in-arms during the NADECO struggle against military tyranny.

“It would be a historical tragedy for a veteran of that struggle to face criminal prosecution under an administration led by a fellow veteran.

“For four decades, the learned Silk has offered his brilliance pro bono to the oppressed. Subjecting a 68-year-old icon to the rigours of a criminal trial over administrative technicalities is an avoidable stain on our judicial history.”

Further, they said, “We humbly pray that Mr President directs the Attorney-General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to review the case file and seek an administrative resolution. We plead for the arraignment to be halted in the interest of national peace and the honour of our democratic journey.”