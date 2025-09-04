CSOs Berate Sowore For Attacking Tinubu

Civil society organizations led by Independent Public Service and Accountability Watch (IPSAW) have criticised the candidate of the African Alliance Congress (AAC) in the 2023 presidential election Omoyele Sowore for calling President Bola Tinubu a criminal and a liar.

Tinubu had told investors in Brazil where he declared that his reforms and initiatives have left no room for corruption in Nigeria. However, Sowore on his verified Facebook account debunked Tinubu’s statements and called him a liar for declaring Nigeria corruption-free.

Addressing a press conference, spokesman for the group Adeniran Taiwo Olugbenga berated Sowore for attacking the President in his post. He said: “In addressing a duly elected and legitimate President a criminal and liar, Sowore has crossed the red lines and must not be allowed to walk freely while denigrating our institutions and leaders with impunity.

“This is beyond constructive criticism and opposition politics, this is madness and bitterness taken too far. “Of course, freedom of expression is sacred, but it is not a license for lunacy.