CSOs Beg NLC To Shelve Strike Over Likely Breach Of The Peace

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups led by Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI) has advised the Nigeria Labour (NLC), to shelve the planned industrial action scheduled for Monday over likely breach of peace.

According to the group in a press conference organised yesterday, the current tension in the country has made it compelling for the NLC to have a rethink on its decision to embark on a national protest.

The CSOs noted that with the magnitude of hunger and anger amongst Nigerians, the protest could culminate into chaos, as the NLC may not be able to control those planning to take advantage of the protest. other means.

“If the leadership of Labour claims that it loves Nigeria so much, it should, beyond every other consideration, put National Security Considerations as the first in its agenda.

It cannot claim that it does not know that there is a socio- economic crisis in the country, in which the government has assured that it is temporary. So why must it be at this tense time that the NLC must insist on a unilateral protest? A Labour Union for all intents and purposes must not behave like an opposition party.”