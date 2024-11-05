CSOs Back Police’s Stance On Young Protesters, Hails Tinubu

Share

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance (CCSO-GG) has come out in support of the ongoing trial of young individuals arrested during the August 2024 protests.

The coalition’s leaders, Comrade Johnson Olalekan and Comrade Aishat Danlami emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law while also commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his recent intervention in the matter.

The protests, which erupted across the nation, saw 76 individuals arrested and facing serious charges including terrorism, arson, and treasonable felony. Addressing the media, Olalekan praised President Tinubu’s swift action in approving the release of the detained individuals, describing it as a compassionate move that reflects the President’s commitment to justice and fairness.

“While we commend the President’s initiative, it is crucial to recognize that these trials are a necessary component of safeguarding national security,” Olalekan stated. “The charges brought against the accused must be treated with the seriousness they warrant. Our legal system is designed to hold individuals accountable for their actions, ensuring that the rule of law prevails.”

However, the coalition did not shy away from addressing the backlash faced by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) amid the public outcry over the treatment of the detainees. Allegations of inhumane treatment and poor detention conditions have surfaced, but the CCSO-GG firmly rejected these claims.

“These narratives are unfounded and serve only to distract from the core issues at hand,” Danlami asserted. “Our investigations have shown that the police adhered to legal requirements, ensuring that the rights and privileges of the detainees were respected.”

The question of the ages of the accused has also been a focal point of debate. Many media outlets have labelled them as “minors,” but the coalition clarified that, according to Nigerian law, individuals aged 7 and above can be held criminally responsible.

“It is essential for the public to understand that the term ‘minor’ can be misleading in this context,” Olalekan explained. “None of the accused fall below the age of 7, and therefore, they must be held accountable for their actions.”

Furthermore, the coalition addressed the President’s directive for the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to exercise nolle prosequi, which allows for the termination of criminal proceedings. “This should not be misconstrued as an indication of innocence,” Danlami noted. “It is within the legal prerogatives of the AGF to administer justice in a manner that serves the public interest.”

In conclusion, the CCSO-GG urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against attacks aimed at discrediting law enforcement agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force.

“We must stand together to uphold the integrity of our judicial system and resist the temptation to undermine our institutions,” Olalekan stated firmly. “Let us work collectively to promote good governance, peace, and the rule of law.”

As the trial continues, the coalition’s message resonates with a call for unity and accountability, urging citizens to support ongoing governmental efforts to ensure justice is served while simultaneously respecting individual rights and freedoms.

