CSOs Back NCC On Telecom Tariff Hike, Other Reforms

The Concerned Citizens Forum (CCF) has thrown its weight behind the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) over the recent approval for tariff increase by telecommunications operators.

The National President of CCF, Opialu Fabian who spoke to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, noted that the tariff adjustment was necessary to reflect the current economic realities faced by telecom operators.

Fabian who commanded the NCC’s leadership for its patriotism and commitment to ensuring the sustainability of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, explained that despite the significant increase in operating costs, Nigerian telecom rates had not increased since 2013.

Fabian emphasised that the NCC’s decision to approve a 50% tariff increase, rather than the over 100% increment requested by operators, demonstrated the commission’s commitment to balancing the interests of operators, consumers, and the broader economy.

The CCF president also commended the NCC for directing operators to offer affordable service plans tailored to different income levels, ensuring that telecommunications services remain accessible to all Nigerians.

He said: “Indeed, the approved tariff adjustments are not just about addressing the financial challenges faced by operators; they are also a strategic move to secure the long-term sustainability of the telecommunications sector.

“The adjustments will enable operators to invest in critical infrastructure, thereby improving network quality, reducing service disruptions, and enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

“Furthermore, the adjustments will support the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy by providing the necessary resources for operators to expand connectivity to underserved areas.

“This will drive innovation, encourage more educational research purposes, create job opportunities, allow the operators to discharge their services at an optimal level, and boost economic productivity, ultimately benefiting the entire nation.

“Perhaps, the NCC’s emphasis on assisting local suppliers and vendors who are essential to the telecommunications industry is arguably one of its most patriotic features.

“The NCC is creating an atmosphere where regional companies can prosper and make significant contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth by guaranteeing the telecom sector’s viability.

“This approach aligns with the national goals of promoting self-reliance and fostering economic opportunities for Nigerians, thereby strengthening the country’s position as a leader in Africa’s digital economy.

“Nonetheless, the NCC remains deeply empathetic to the financial challenges faced by Nigerian households and businesses, particularly during these economically challenging times. While the tariff adjustment may result in modest increases in consumer bills, it is important to recognize that the long-term benefits far outweigh the immediate costs.

“Improved service quality, greater network coverage, and enhanced customer support will ensure that consumers receive value for their money. To further mitigate the impact on vulnerable groups, the NCC has directed operators to offer affordable service plans tailored to different income levels, ensuring that telecommunications services remain accessible to all Nigerians.”

Fabian urged all stakeholders to support the NCC in its efforts to build a telecommunications environment that benefits everyone, as he insists the tariff adjustment was a forward-looking strategy aimed at addressing immediate challenges while securing the long-term viability of Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

“Apparently, the concerned citizens Forum would like everyone to know that Nigeria’s telecommunications industry does not operate in isolation at all. Globally, tariff adjustments are standard regulatory practices used to reflect market realities and sustain industry growth.

“The NCC’s decision isn’t an alien one, but that which aligns with international best practices, ensuring that Nigeria has a strong competitive recognition in the international telecommunications landscape. However, a rigorous examination would reveal that the NCC has a clear vision for a robust, and inclusive telecoms ecosystem, as seen by its initiatives to protect consumers, engage stakeholders, and support the expansion of indigenous firms.

“The NCC’s decision to give the sustainability of the telecom industry top priority affirms its dedication to safeguarding Nigeria’s connection in the future and making sure the country continues to lead Africa in digital innovation.

Indeed, it is important to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“His administration’s focus on economic reforms that helped to upscale digital inclusivity has laid the foundation for the continuous growth of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

“The tariff adjustment approved by the NCC aligns perfectly with these broader objectives, an action that is reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a digital powerhouse. “

