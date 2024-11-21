CSOs Back FG’s Request For $2.2bn Loan

Share

…insists proposed loan not irresponsible, misguided

The Economic Rights Advocates, in collaboration with the Centre for Social Justice, Equity, and Transparency (CESJET) and the Good Governance Advocacy Network, have endorsed the Federal Government’s $2.2 billion loan request.

This comes amidst opposition from various quarters, which described the request for the fresh loan as “Misguided and uninformed.”

The CSOs however argued that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration has demonstrated prudent financial management by fulfilling financial commitments to foreign creditors, earning the country a reputation for responsible borrowing and repayment.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, the convener Dr. Emeka Theodore who insisted that the proposed $2.2 billion loan aims to support vital industries benefiting Nigerians, maintained that Nigeria’s borrowing plans align with international best practices, with a manageable fiscal deficit of ₦8 trillion in the 2025 budget.

Theodore urged opposing politicians to abandon populist stances and acknowledge governance realities, adding that rejecting the loan would jeopardize Nigeria’s growth, delay development, and leave crucial projects underfunded.

While criticizing organizations labelling Nigeria’s borrowing as “irresponsible and unsustainable,” Theodore denied that the loan request would have disastrous effects on ongoing programs and projects, potentially shelving infrastructure development, healthcare expansion, and educational reforms.

According to him, borrowed funds would support revenue-generating plans and institutional improvements. Investments in digital technologies, infrastructure, and agricultural changes will increase tax collection effectiveness, diversify revenue streams, and boost exports.

The CSOs emphasized public support for development projects. By highlighting the loan’s benefits and addressing concerns transparently, Nigerians can build consensus and ensure the smooth passage of the loan request.

He said: “The $2.2 billion loan proposal is clearly a necessity for Nigeria’s progress. Rejecting this proposal would be self-defeating, compromising current initiatives and endangering the future of the country,” he added.

“In light of this, we urge National Assembly members to put the interests of the country above populist digressions. A better future for all Nigerians is at stake when the loan is approved; it is not just an economic choice, but a mission to save generations.

“To our fellow citizens, we implore you to support this great endeavour and hold the government responsible for making sure borrowed money are used prudently. By working together, we are confident to create a more sustainable and inclusive Nigeria that is stronger and more wealthy.

“This is a Clarion call for unity; Let us unite in this cause, recognizing that borrowing responsibly is not a sign of weakness but a strategic step toward achieving our collective aspirations.”

Share

Please follow and like us: