CSOs Back Buratai’s Call For Action On Wike

Over 600 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have thrown their full weight behind former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.) and taken a step further to demand the immediate sack of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike over his public insult of a naval officer.

The CSOs described Wike’s conduct as “Unacceptable, reckless, and dangerous to national unity.”

They endorsed General Buratai’s call for decisive action and insisted that nothing short of Wike’s removal from office would restore public trust and military morale.

The coalition, under the auspices of Good Governance Network (GGN), said Wike’s behaviour was not just personal misconduct but a direct attack on the integrity of the Nigerian Armed Forces and an affront to the office of the Commander-in-Chief.

They made this known in a joint communiqué signed by Centre for Transparency and Accountability in Governance, Nigerian Integrity Movement, Citizens Watch Forum, Anti-Corruption Vanguard Network, Democratic Rights Alliance, Youth for Ethical Leadership Initiative, Women Against Impunity Coalition, Rule of Law Advocates Nigeria, Patriotism and Development Forum, the National Accountability Platform among others.

Signed by Comrade Usman Danladi, the CSOs stated: “We, the undersigned 600 civil society organizations, stand in full and uncompromising solidarity with Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (retd.), former Chief of Army Staff, in his courageous and timely call for decisive action against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, following his disgraceful and highly provocative verbal assault on a serving naval officer on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

“What the nation witnessed was not a mere exchange of words. It was a deliberate, public humiliation of a commissioned officer of the Nigerian Navy—an officer who swore an oath to defend this country with his life.

“For a sitting minister to shout ‘Shut up your mouth!’ and call a uniformed officer ‘a big fool’ in the presence of his subordinates and the public is an act of gross indiscipline, arrogance, and contempt for the institution that holds our national security together.

“This is not leadership. This is not governance. This is the conduct of a man who believes his political office places him above the law, above decency, and above the very armed forces that protect our democracy.

“No minister, no matter how powerful, has the right to insult, demean, or undermine the Nigerian military in the discharge of its lawful duties.

“We note with deep concern that Wike has made a habit of using intimidation, threats, and abusive language against citizens, officials, and now, uniformed personnel.

“His pattern of behavior—marked by aggressive demolitions, disregard for due process, and now open disrespect for the military—poses a clear and present danger to public peace, institutional harmony, and democratic stability.

“We therefore demand the immediate sack of Barr. Nyesom Wike from office. Anything less would be a betrayal of the Nigerian people and the armed forces.

“In addition, we demand an immediate public apology—Barr. Nyesom Wike must, within 48 hours, issue a formal, public, and unqualified apology to the President and Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Chief of Defence Staff and the leadership of the Nigerian Armed Forces; the Nigerian Navy; the specific naval officer who was insulted; and the Nigerian people.

“We also demand an official investigation: The Federal Government must set up an independent panel to investigate the incident, examine the minister’s conduct, and determine whether it constitutes a breach of the oath of office and public service rules.

“Additionally, we call for disciplinary action: If found guilty of misconduct, the minister must face appropriate sanctions, which may include suspension from office pending full inquiry.

“Furthermore, we urge training on civil-military relations: All political office holders must undergo mandatory training on respect for the armed forces and the importance of civil-military harmony.

“Finally, we demand protection of military dignity: The government must issue a clear policy directive that no public official, regardless of rank, may insult, harass, or obstruct members of the armed forces while on duty.

“We commend General Buratai for speaking truth to power. His statement was not just a defense of one officer—it was a defense of the entire military institution, the chain of command, and the dignity of service.

“His voice reminds us that the strength of Nigeria lies not in the loudness of politicians, but in the quiet courage and discipline of those who wear the uniform.

“We warn that if this matter is swept under the carpet, it will send a dangerous message: that political power can be used to trample on the honor of those who defend us.

“It will weaken morale in the barracks. It will embolden impunity. And it will further erode public trust in government.

“If an insult to us as a nation, to the armed forces of our nation and that of the Commander in Chief hereby go unpunished, the tendency that every Labour that has been put in place to build this nation on a solid foundation will be eroded.

“When that happens, the enemies of the country within and outside will thereafter congregate and the result can be foretold from the beginning.

“This is not about politics. This is about principle. This is about respect. This is about the kind of Nigeria we want—one where leaders serve with humility, where the military is honored, not humiliated, and where no one is above the law.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act swiftly and firmly by removing Wike from office. The eyes of the nation are watching. The integrity of his administration is at stake.

“Let it be known: we will not be silent. We will monitor. We will follow up. We will mobilize. Until justice is done.”