CSOs Ask Police, DSS To Arrest Blackmailers Of NNPCL GMD, Kyari

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations has urged the Department of State Service (DSS) and the police to take action against those blackmailing the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the leader of the coalition, Declan Ihekaire, said the allegations against Kyari and the NNPCL have been investigated by the National Assembly and the lawmakers cleared the GMD of any wrongdoing.

The coalition condemned the blackmailer for engaging in a relentless campaign to extort Kyari from other government agencies including corporate institutions.

“For the records, the National Assembly who is saddled with legitimate investigations of all MDAs has investigated the phantom missing 48 million barrels of crude oil that only exists in George Uboh’s world and angrily thrashed it after thorough investigation that none of such happened.

“It may interest you to know that it was the same George that ran to the National Assembly to constitute a panel towards unravelling his petition. After the National Assembly which he believed he would use to blackmail the NNPCL towards paying him the sum of $500,000 dismissed his petition and cleared NNPCL of such lies, he ran to the court with his inactive NGO.

“The actions of Mr George Uboh and his co-travellers have raised serious ethical and legal concerns within our society. His continuous attempts to blackmail and extort NNPCL and other government agencies not only undermine the rule of law but also compromise the integrity of our institutions.

“We want to emphasize that we, as a coalition, stand firmly against any form of corruption or misconduct within public and private institutions. However, the appropriate channels for addressing such concerns are through established legal processes, not through coercion, blackmail, or extortion.

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups firmly believes in the principles of due process and the rule of law. Every citizen, regardless of their status or affiliation, is entitled to a fair and just legal proceeding.

“Mr. Uboh’s actions, on the other hand, represent a blatant disregard for these principles and pose a threat to the stability and credibility of our legal system.

“It is essential for all citizens to trust and have confidence in our legal institutions. By attempting to subvert due process through blackmail and extortion, Mr. Uboh undermines the very foundations of justice that our society relies upon.

“We call on Mr. George Uboh and his gang, to immediately cease his attempts at blackmail and extortion and to respect the legal processes already in motion. No individual should place themselves above the law or seek to manipulate it for personal gain.

“The Court is the appropriate forum to address the concerns raised, and we trust that justice will be served in accordance with established legal norms.”

It urged the public to remain vigilant and discerning when faced with sensationalist claims or attempts to manipulate public opinion. “It is our collective responsibility to uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and due process.

“In conclusion, the Coalition of Civil Society Groups condemns, in the strongest terms, Mr George Uboh’s serial blackmail and extortion attempts against NNPCL and we reiterate our commitment to the rule of law and due process, and we call on all stakeholders to support the proper legal channels to address any concerns within our society.

“If this persists, we shall not hesitate to engage further legitimate steps, in putting an end to the shenanigans of Mr Uboh and his gang of cheap blackmailers. And indeed we will be submitting a petition to the SSS against George Uboh.”