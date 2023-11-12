CSOs Appeals To INEC To Save Election By Canceling Fake Results In Nembe, Brass, Southern Ijaw LGs

The Bayelsa Civil Society Forum, a collective voice representing various Civil Society Organizations in Bayelsa State has appealed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to intervene in the aftermath of the governorship election held yesterday.

Disturbing reports have emerged of alleged irregularities and the submission of fake results from certain polling units in Nembe, Brass, and Southern Ijaw local government areas.

The Bayelsa Civil Society Forum in a statement issued in Yenagoa and signed by Comrade Mike Koripamo condemns in the strongest terms any attempt to compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

It said the sanctity of the democratic institutions must be upheld, and the will of the people should not be subverted by fraudulent activities.

The group implored INEC to launch an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the reported irregularities in the affected polling units, as it stands to discredit the outcome of the process.

“We earnestly request that INEC considers the cancellation of results from polling units where credible evidence indicates the submission of fake results. This action is crucial to maintaining the credibility and fairness of the election.”

“We call for transparency and accountability in the investigative process, as we believe that upholding the principles of democracy requires swift and decisive action in response to any threats to the integrity of the electoral process.

We trust that INEC will act in the best interest of the people of Bayelsa and safeguard the credibility of the recently conducted governorship election.”