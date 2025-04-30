CSOs Accuse Benue CJ Of Interference In LG Poll Tribunal

Share

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) have accused the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, of manipulating the Local Government Election Petition Appeals Tribunal for political purposes.

The CSOs made the accusation in a statement by Deputy National Publicity Secretary James Ezema and CNCSOs National Secretary Ali Abacha.

They alleged that Justice Ikpambese orchestrated the removal of Justice Maimuna Ikwulono from the tribunal for maintaining her judicial independence.

Justice Mohammed has since been appointed in her place. In the statement, the groups allege that Justice Ikpambese, who is expected to retire next year, had been promised the senatorial ticket for Benue NorthEast (Zone A).

They noted that so far, tribunal judgments have led to the removal of four out of seven chairmen in Zone A, with no chairmen removed in Zone B — a clear indication of targeted political manoeuvring.

The groups said: “As a consequence of these actions, the Benue State Government has reportedly lost control of nine out of 23 local governments, deepening political tensions.

