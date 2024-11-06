CSO Writes Tinubu To Reconsider Tukur’s Appointment As INEC Nat’l Commissioner

Share

A Civil Society Organization (CSO) under the auspices Peering Advocacy and Advancement Center in Africa (PAACA) has raised concerns over the recent appointment of Abdulrazak Yusuf Tukur as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Executive Director PAACA, Ezenwa Nwagwu, insisted that Tukur’s appointment was a clear violation of federal character in the appointment of INEC National commissioners which has always followed a structure of having only two national commissioners from each geopolitical zone to maintain balance and fairness.

In an open letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu and copied to President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume and sighted by newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, PAACA noted rather than have three appointments from the North West, it would have been expected that a National Commissioner should come from the South East to fill the vacancy and also maintain the balance.

The letter reads: “This appointment, which adds a third representative from the North West geopolitical zone, constitutes a clear violation of the Federal Character Principle, which mandates balanced representation of Nigeria’s diverse geopolitical zones.

“Currently, the North West geopolitical zone is represented by two National Commissioners: Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru from Kebbi State and Professor Muhammed Sani Kallah from Katsina State. Adding a third National Commissioner from the same region breaks, the longstanding practice of equal representation in INEC appointments across the six geopolitical zones and undermines public trust in a balanced and impartial electoral body.

“Your Excellency, there is no public information indicating that Professor Muhammed Sani Kallah from Katsina, has resigned as a National Commissioner, or that a vacancy exists in this position. This raises questions about the need for appointing a third representative from the North West, particularly from the same state.

“Sir, the Third Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended) provides that the INEC shall consist of a Chairman and twelve National Commissioners. Further, Section 14(2) of the Constitution encourages the President to ensure that government appointments reflect the federal character of Nigeria, safeguarding against domination by a few states or ethnic groups within any governmental agency.

“Since its inception, INEC has followed a structure in which each geopolitical zone is represented by two national commissioners. The recent decision to appoint a third National Commissioner from the North West—while leaving the South East with only one representative since July 2023—breaks with this established balance and sets a concerning precedent.

“It is important to respectfully draw your attention that it has now been one year and four months since Barr. Festus Okoye, the former National Commissioner representing the South East, completed his first tenure in July 2023. Despite the South East’s vacancy remaining unfilled, this recent appointment rushed to fill the North West’s vacancy instead, thus elevating the representation of one region above others.

“This delay in filling the South East vacancy and the rush to add a third representative to the North West raises significant questions about the fairness and impartiality of INEC’s composition. Such actions suggest a regional imbalance that could impact the Commission’s ability to conduct elections credibly, especially as we approach the 2027 general elections.

“It is our humble opinion that for INEC to fulfil its mandate effectively, it must embody impartiality and reflect the balanced representation of Nigeria’s diverse geopolitical regions. The current overrepresentation of the North West and the underrepresentation of the South East undermines the public’s confidence in the Commission’s ability to conduct free and fair elections. As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 elections, these imbalances create significant credibility concerns that could undermine trust in the electoral process and INEC’s role as an unbiased institution.”

PAACA urged President Tinubu to reconsider the appointment of Abdulrazak Yusuf Tukur from the North West geopolitical zone to avoid breaching the Federal Character Principle.

“Prioritize filling the South East’s long-standing vacancy with a qualified National Commissioner from that region, restoring the balanced representation in INEC. Ensure that future appointments reflect equitable distribution among Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, as mandated by the Constitution.

“Your Excellency, we urge you to uphold the Federal Character Principle in all governmental appointments, especially within crucial institutions like INEC. This action will go a long way in strengthening democracy in Nigeria and ensuring that every region feels adequately represented within our national electoral system.

“We look forward to your prompt attention to these matters, which are essential to maintaining public confidence in INEC and the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process.”

