CSO Writes Kano Assembly Speaker, Cautions Against Emirates Law

The Advocacy Centre for Development, known as Society and the Future, on Monday, wrote an open letter to the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, warning against tampering with the state emirate law.

The CSO warned the assembly to be mindful of its action in the Kano State emirate law, pointing out that if such was not treated carefully, it might cause problems not only in the State but the entire Northern Nigeria.

The letter whose copy was shared with journalists in Abuja, and signed by the CSO’s Executive Director, Ibrahim Yusuf, said that the Speaker should be aware that they are a concerned group representing the voices of many civil society organizations, academia, democracy champions and advocates for peace and security promotion in the North and in Nigeria at large.

Part of the letter reads: “We operate precisely in the North Eastern States of Nigeria. We therefore write to inform you that we are disturbed by the persistent hullabaloo on the new Emirates Councils created in Kano, sometime in 2019 by the former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“Let me remind you that, all States in Northern Nigeria are connected to Kano State, either directly or indirectly, and therefore all social, economic and political decisions in Kano State have a tendency to affect the residents of other States either positively or negatively.

“It is therefore for this reason, that all residents of Northern Nigeria have a moral right to speak about the happenings in Kano State, by way of sharing their thoughts with a view to providing advice that could help in arriving at a sensible and wise decision.

“It is on this note, that we wish to use this opportunity to draw your attention to the likely implications of responding to agitations to woo you and the House of Assembly, to abolish the additional Emirates councils.”

The group said that the atmosphere was not conducive to contemplating such action, adding that it is ill-timed as the decision needs careful thought and wisdom, to avoid further polarization of the Traditional Institutions, create further enmity amongst the people of Kano State, destroy the little integrity left, of the Traditional Institutions in Northern Nigeria.

“Rt Hon. Speaker, let us put this on record that we were never in support of what the former Governor of Kano State Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje did to the original Kano Emirate, as it has grossly damaged the integrity of Traditional Institutions in Northern Nigeria.

“His singular action created a mess in the system which no generation in the future would forgive him. He ignited the fire of hatred amongst different royal clans in the State and ridiculed the Institutions to the lowest layer of shame and caricature in its entirety.

“Therefore, when a mess involving the interest of the people is created by insensible and self -self-centeredness, the situation requires wisdom, careful thought and maturity to be handled.

Therefore, a respected institution like the House of Assembly, especially under your stewardship, should not succumb to agitations on the basis of sentiments,” the CSO said.

The CSO said that their letter was informed by the love they had for Kano State, the people, the Speaker and the State, to draw his attention to the imminent blunder which he would be making, and which might give the future an opportunity to write his name with a black pen, just like how the name of the former Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was written with a black pen.

“It has not been long, since Kano State got itself from the turmoil of imminent political crisis, and therefore we cannot afford to use our money to invite another problem in which the consequences may not be in our favour.

“We have a duty to allow innocent citizens to remain in peace. We believe that, you are also aware of the kind of hardship, the Nigerian citizens are passing through, let us not allow ourselves to be used to create another problem which may take away the relative peace the residents enjoy,” the CSO added.