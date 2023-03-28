CSO warns HURIWA to stop ethnic campaign of calumny against police spokesman

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance has asked the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) to stop the ethnic campaign of calumny against the Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The coalition in a statement by its spokesman, Comrade Ologun Ayodeji, said Adejobi did not in any way defend the popular transport union leader, Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo over his threats on non-indigenes before the March 18 governorship election in Lagos State.

The group said, “Having watched the abyss to which Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) as an organization daily descend and what tool it has become in the hands of politicians and schemers towards even the intent of blackmail, it is important to call it to order, let it thinks it is still a voice when social issues are frontline.

“Just a few days ago, HURIWA in its usual political grandstanding being misinterpreted as activism, in a statement danced to the beat of ignorance or better put danced to the beat of her paymaster by advising the APC (political party) in Osun State and another state to stop judicial procedure in an ongoing legal tussle arising from her gubernatorial election which is still open to the Supreme Court and rallied support for the incumbent administration in the state.

“One wonders what the interest of HURIWA is in a legal and constitutional matter and if it would have rather wished anarchy on the state and not a legal procedure.

“One ordinarily would know that is a meddlesome interloping and can only come from a cash and carry civil right organisation like HURIWA.

“Of particular interest is the recent lashing and attempted blackmail of the Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, arising from his interview on Channels TV where he called a video circulated on social media credited to a popular Transport Union Leader, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo to explain his threat before the gubernatorial election in Lagos State and called same a joke and better left as a joke.

“For sake of clarity, what Adejobi said, as could be clearly seen in the video of the interview, is, ‘if MC Oluomo said it’s a joke, then let’s accept that it is a joke.’ While also confirming that security have been put in place in Lagos and the entire country gives no room to electoral violence, he also expressed the readiness of the force, to deal decisively with any perpetrator of violence.

“So where is the cover up for MC Oluomo, in this? The video is readily available to confirm our position.

“HURIWA through its spokesperson, for what looks more like setting the Force PRO, up for an ethnic mob attack, went ahead to deliberately misrepresent what the Force PRO said and attempt to set him up against the igbo ethnic group in Nigeria.

“Let it be said that CSP Muyiwa Adejobi is the spokesperson of the Police Force and not the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State where the alleged statement was made and the one who made it resident and hence does not possess the power to arrest or prosecute MC Oluomo as that can only be done by the State command of the Police force in Lagos state, even if there’s any need, at all for such.”

The coalition said HURIWA is working to assassinate the character of a fine officer like Adejobi.

“Without sounding immodest, the Force PRO, has proven over and over again since assumption of office to be a very diligent officer and has not in any way put the force into disrepute but rather enhanced the image of the force through good and proper representation and will go down in history as one of the finest police spokesperson in the country.”