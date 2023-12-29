CSO Wants Speedy Implementation of Favorable Policies

The Association for Public Policy Analysis (APPA), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has called on government at all levels to ensure speedy implementation of favourable policies that impact the wellbeing of Nigerians.

Mr Princewill Okorie, the National President of APPA, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday. According to him, Section 14(2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended stated that ”the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”

He said: ”the reason why ethnicity, tribalism and religion is taken centre stage in the society can be attributed to inability to effectively implement public policies that positively impact on the lives of Nigerians. ”If the roads and schools are functioning properly, health sector is performing well and security is guaranteed.

Jobs are created to reduce unemployment, corruption properly checked by regulatory agencies of government to protect consumers.