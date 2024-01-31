CSO Vows Continuous Exposure Of Alleged ‘Rot’ In AMCON

…asks Tinubu to investigate agency act decisively

…demands open review of agency’s activities

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative, has vowed not to relent in exposing the alleged “rot” and corruption going on at the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

This came as the group demanded an open review of AMCON’s activities, and immediately the sack and prosecution of its managing director, Ahmed Kuru, accused of selling public assets to cronies and himself using fronts, at grossly undervalued prices.

A statement signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Danesi Momoh and the Director, Research and Programmes, Igwe Ude-Umanta on Wednesday in Abuja, regretted that Kuru has been undertaking the sad venture from the era of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, as they expressed worry that the delay in an investigation and prosecution of Ahmed despite its petitions, was because of his close ties to the presidency.

They called on President Tinubu to launch an investigation into the activities of Kuru at the agency and act decisively, adding that how he handles the allegation and his moves to sanitise AMCON would determine if indeed he wishes to be trusted with his claim to the enthronement of transparency and accountability.

The group said: “These assets which are given away to self, close friends and powerful individuals have been termed largesse by commentators because those are what they are. There is no modicum of transparency in the sale of assets managed by AMCON. There is none at all. The public is never involved. So, how can an agency that manages public property operate like a secret cult? There is something socioeconomically sinister about the agency.

“We once wrote to Buhari over the matter. But we did it only for record purposes since we knew that his administration allowed public officials to get away with any crime, except when the official was not protected by any of the power cartels that operated. But at least we did, though we expected nothing. We were sad, but not disappointed.

“We were therefore happy that President Tinubu came, vowing to enthrone transparency and make governance the serious business it should be. A few early signs by President Tinubu in weeding off some of the corrupt officials from the previous administration encouraged us to raise the issues at AMCON to him through a letter in June 2023. Sadly, nothing has been done. Facts are now emerging on why it is possible that Mr President did not see our letter and/or has been blocked from seeing the mess at AMCON.

“Of course, we followed our letter to Mr President up with a Press Conference on July 6, 2023, in which we called for the sack of Kuru. Rather than responding to the issues we raised, which are backed by facts, he simply claimed that he was being blackmailed by people he called obligors. It is certain that this is the kind of story he and his allies use to deceive the government. We shall continue to expose the rot in AMCON and elsewhere. Kuru can face obligors (imaginary or real). But facts are stubborn.

“It is therefore not surprising to us when a recent news report pointed at his involvement in most of the biggest frauds, some of which were between him and Godwin Emefiele.

“These include the fraudulent takeover of Polaris, Keystone and Union using public funds of N25 billion which were round-tripped and ended with a Consortium fronting for Kuru and others, Riverbank Sigma Golf Consortium. Others deal with the same issues cornering public assets using different fraudulent schemes.

‘These remain allegations, but we believe that there is a lot of substance in the report. As usual, he has not refuted them. Perhaps, it is obligors or some other imaginary opposition that are selling public assets secretly and at undervalued prices.

“But what is more important is the protection allegedly granted to Kuru by the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. It is very certain that just like in the Buhari era, Mr Kuru has found his way to the Presidency to ensure his survival, in spite of any crime or sin he may commit.

“He must be a master in that game. But we have a duty to the public, and that, we must do. That duty is to ensure that there is hygiene in the system.

“Consequently, we shall continue to pursue this matter till the President acts or abandons any claim to transparency and accountability. If the government of President Tinubu wishes to be embarrassed by shielding corrupt officials, we shall not hesitate to do so. It is a patriotic duty we owe this country and millions of unemployed youths that we provide advocacy and seek empowerment for.”

The group added, “It is unconscionable that while many Nigerians live in penury, and most young people are apprehensive of their future, a few fortunate persons who made it into strategic government offices fritter and corner public resources through fraudulent schemes. It is unacceptable. We are going to remind Mr. President about this issue again and again (though we suspect that our mail will be lost in transit for obvious reasons).

“We shall continue to expose the rot in AMCON just as we do for other MDAs. And when the time comes, we will not hesitate to confront the agency and Kuru physically, at least the larger world will hear what is happening.

“We therefore ask President Tinubu to investigate AMCON and act decisively. This is very important and a lot are at stake. AMCON under Kuru cannot account for the assets it claims to be managing apart from sponsoring spurious media reports about its unsubstantiated achievements.

“It is an agency whose activities should concern all of us. And we demand an immediate open review of its activities. We are certain of the can of worms that will be opened if a fair investigation is conducted. Mr. President should therefore be aware that Kuru is in cahoots with those who are supposed to brief him on some of these issues.

“But it is going to be a long struggle for those who steal our common patrimony. We urge Mr President to sack Mr Ahmed Kuru, investigate him, prosecute him and sanitize AMCON.”