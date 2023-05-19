CSO To Tinubu: Caution Matawalle, Onanuga Over Emefiele

A civil society group, Central Coordinating Council, yesterday called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to beware of the antics of the outgoing governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, who has resorted to blackmail and peddling of falsehood to present himself as a noble and patriotic character.

In a statement to newsmen in Abuja, the group said it was amazed that the governor relied on fake news that had been officially debunked by the Presidency to issue a statement against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele.

The statement reads in part; “This turn of events made us to conduct a search in the media and we undoubtedly traced the source of the fake news to Governor Matawalle of Zamfara State